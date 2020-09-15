Kid Rock, photo by David Brendan Hall

Republicans often scoff at celebrity endorsements. Either that means they don’t consider Kid Rock a celebrity, or they’re hypocrites. You be the judge.

What’s true is that thousands of maskless Trump supporters turned out for a campaign rally in Harrison Township, Michigan on Monday night. Michigan native Robert Richie, a.k.a. Kid Rock, headlined the event alongside Donald Trump’s least favorite child, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend, FOX News personality-turned-campaign grifter Kimberly Guilfoyle.



According to Detroit Free Press, Kid Rock entertained the non-socially-distanced masses with a four-song set that included performances of “So Hott”, “Cowboy”, “All Summer Long”, and “Born Free”. “If you believe in the leadership of Donald Trump, that you live and will always live and support, stand for the greatest country in the world, make some damn noise,” he yelled at one point during his set.

Prior to taking the stage, Kid Rock revealed in an Instagram post that he received two steroid shots to relieve ongoing neck pain. “Would make sense to cancel my appearance, but NO WAY! I will be there and will give it everything I have this evening,” he wrote. “That is how important getting POTUS re-elected is too me and I could care less about the continuous attacks from the left wing media, etc, that have been going on for over 4 years now. It’s the reason I have turned down countless interviews and TV appearances as I refuse to be their click bait.”

Kid Rock briefly flirted with a Senate run in Michigan a few years back, but ultimately used the press attention to promote a new album and tour. However, he may be an even more desirable candidate for the GOP now than he was before; he recently got kicked out of his own restaurant after going on a drunken, racist rant about Oprah, and he’s keeping open another one of his bars/restaurants in Nashville in defiance of city guidelines related to the pandemic.