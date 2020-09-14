Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Kid Rock to Appear at Trump Campaign Rally in Michigan

The veteran rocker will headline the event with Donald Trump Jr.

by
on September 14, 2020, 10:25am
Kid Rock and Donald Trump
Tweedledum and Tweedledee go golfing

As the 2020 presidential campaign heads into the final stretch, Donald Trump is pulling out the big guns. This evening, Kid Rock will headline a Trump 2020 rally in Michigan alongside Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, FOX News personality-turned-campaign grifter Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The trio will appear together at the Bumpers Landing Boat Club in Harrison Township beginning at 7:00 p.m local time. The general admission event is free to attend and is first come, first serve. The campaign is also taking all the proper precautions to ensure as many attendees as possible walk away with the party favor of COVID-19.

Kid Rock has been a long-time supporter of Donald Trump, who briefly flirted with the idea of running for senate in Michigan. More recently, he’s found himself in a legal battle with city officials in Nashville after refusing to close his bar/restaurant during the peak of the pandemic.

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Will Smith Lists Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion on Airbnb
Next Story
John Cleese on Creativity, His Favorite Scripts, and Why Life of Brian Is the Best Monty Python Film
Jim Carrey Essay Donald Trump
Jim Carrey Pens Striking Political Essay Urging Americans to Vote Out Trump
Kanye West PPP loan coronavirus Yeezy, photo via Reuters
Republican Operatives Working to Get Kanye West’s Name on Presidential Ballot
Neil Young Lookin' for a Leader new music stream 2020 and Donald Trump
Neil Young Sues Donald Trump for Copyright Infringement
Keith Richards and Donald Trump
The Rolling Stones to Release 1989 Trump-Promoted Concert as Live Album and Film
Keith Richards and Donald Trump
The Rolling Stones Threaten to Sue Donald Trump Over Unauthorized Use of Their Music
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.