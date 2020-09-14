Kid Rock to Appear at Trump Campaign Rally in Michigan

Tweedledum and Tweedledee go golfing

As the 2020 presidential campaign heads into the final stretch, Donald Trump is pulling out the big guns. This evening, Kid Rock will headline a Trump 2020 rally in Michigan alongside Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, FOX News personality-turned-campaign grifter Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The trio will appear together at the Bumpers Landing Boat Club in Harrison Township beginning at 7:00 p.m local time. The general admission event is free to attend and is first come, first serve. The campaign is also taking all the proper precautions to ensure as many attendees as possible walk away with the party favor of COVID-19.



Kid Rock has been a long-time supporter of Donald Trump, who briefly flirted with the idea of running for senate in Michigan. More recently, he’s found himself in a legal battle with city officials in Nashville after refusing to close his bar/restaurant during the peak of the pandemic.