Beabadoobee on the Influence of Peanuts: “Charlie Brown Was My First Introduction to Mental Health”

London-based singer-songwriter previews her debut LP Fake It Flowers

on September 23, 2020, 4:04pm
Beabadoobee chats with Kyle Meredith about her debut LP, Fake It Flowers, and what she calls her surprise success that altered her future of being a teacher. The London-based songwriter talks about where she found inspiration during a time of non-stop touring, therapeutic songwriting, and challenging the listener. She also talks about how Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang gave her a window into mental health, her love of Daniel Johnston, and the new music that she’s already finished.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

