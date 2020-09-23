Beabadoobee on the Influence of Peanuts: “Charlie Brown Was My First Introduction to Mental Health”

Kyle Meredith With... Beabadoobee

Beabadoobee chats with Kyle Meredith about her debut LP, Fake It Flowers, and what she calls her surprise success that altered her future of being a teacher. The London-based songwriter talks about where she found inspiration during a time of non-stop touring, therapeutic songwriting, and challenging the listener. She also talks about how Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang gave her a window into mental health, her love of Daniel Johnston, and the new music that she’s already finished.

