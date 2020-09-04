Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Chicano Batman on Challenging Heritage: “American Culture is Very Ahistorical”

Vocalist Bardo Martinez discusses Black Lives Matter, immigration, and Invisible People

by
on September 04, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Chicano Batman
Kyle Meredith With... Chicano Batman

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Chicano Batman vocalist Bardo Martinez catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss their new album, Invisible People. Martinez also digresses on larger topics such as being Latino during the Black Lives Matter era, challenging racial identifiers, immigration, and geographical privilege. Martinez also discusses the importance and impact that Daniel Quinn’s book Ishmael has had not only on his outlook, but also the lyrics for the new record and his love of Black music.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

 

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Jim Carrey Pens Striking Political Essay Urging Americans to Vote Out Trump
Next Story
Spirit Adrift Share New Song “Astral Levitation”, Cover Black Sabbath’s “Supernaut”: Stream
Kyle Meredith With... Buzz Osborne
Buzz Osborne Dives Deep into Science, Evolution, and Religion
Kyle Meredith With... Tanya Donelly
Tanya Donelly on Activism Today Versus the ’90s
Kyle Meredith With... REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon on Ozark, Camp Cronin, and a New Memoir
Kyle Meredith With... Perfume Genius
Perfume Genius on Masculinity, Motown, and My Bloody Valentine
Kyle Meredith With... Bush's Gavin Rossdale
Bush’s Gavin Rossdale on Loneliness and Self-Improvement
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments