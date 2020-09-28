Menu
Corey Taylor Slams Trump’s Presidency: “The Cheeto Can’t Lead”

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman discusses his first solo record, CMFT

on September 28, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Corey Taylor
Kyle Meredith With... Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss his first solo record, CMFT. The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman talks about wanting to make an album with vintage vibes, blending genres, not hiding his influences, and writing with a different artistic muscle. Taylor also tells us about learning piano and his desire to take on steel drums, the loss of guitar-driven rock, and how he’s auctioning off his guitars to support the ACLU. We’re also tipped off on the B-sides and covers that will accompany this LP.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

