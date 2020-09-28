Kyle Meredith With... Corey Taylor

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Corey Taylor sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss his first solo record, CMFT. The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman talks about wanting to make an album with vintage vibes, blending genres, not hiding his influences, and writing with a different artistic muscle. Taylor also tells us about learning piano and his desire to take on steel drums, the loss of guitar-driven rock, and how he’s auctioning off his guitars to support the ACLU. We’re also tipped off on the B-sides and covers that will accompany this LP.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter