Declan McKenna on Activism: “I’m a Pretty Hard-Lined Environmentalist”

English singer-songwriter discusses the themes of his sophomore album, Zeros

by
on September 21, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Declan McKenna
Kyle Meredith With... Declan McKenna

Declan McKenna speaks with Kyle Meredith about his sophomore album, Zeros. The album uses a wide concept of space as a way of looking at our own problems and behaviors here on Earth through an astronaut character named Daniel. McKenna explains how he arrived at the concept, wanting to write a song for the ways the world could end, and how we’ve become trapped by the very world we created. The London singer-songwriter goes on to discuss the importance of questioning societal norms, environmentalism, the accompanying visuals that go along with the record, and hopes for theatrics in the eventual live show.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

