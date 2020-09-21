Declan McKenna on Activism: “I’m a Pretty Hard-Lined Environmentalist”

Kyle Meredith With... Declan McKenna

Declan McKenna speaks with Kyle Meredith about his sophomore album, Zeros. The album uses a wide concept of space as a way of looking at our own problems and behaviors here on Earth through an astronaut character named Daniel. McKenna explains how he arrived at the concept, wanting to write a song for the ways the world could end, and how we’ve become trapped by the very world we created. The London singer-songwriter goes on to discuss the importance of questioning societal norms, environmentalism, the accompanying visuals that go along with the record, and hopes for theatrics in the eventual live show.

