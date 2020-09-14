Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

G.E. Smith on Saturday Night Live and Jamming With David Bowie, Bob Dylan, and Roger Waters

Veteran guitarist strums through his new album with Leroy Bell

by
on September 14, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... G.E. Smith
Kyle Meredith With... G.E. Smith

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Legendary guitarist and side-man G.E. Smith speaks with Kyle Meredith about his new album with Leroy Bell called Stony Hill. Smith takes us through how he met Bell, what prompted the album, writing music with a message, and the duo’s concern for our country. The former Saturday Night Live band leader also talks about playing alongside greats such as David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, and Hall & Oates, covering Buffy Sainte-Marie, and writing a song that stretches back to his time with Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are Lingers on the Limbo of Adolescence: Review
Next Story
Marty Friedman and Members of Mastodon, Baroness, Lucifer Deliver Metal Cover of Fleetwood Mac Classic: Watch
Kyle Meredith With... Jarvis Cocker
Jarvis Cocker on the Need for Communication
Kyle Meredith With... Jimmy Buffett
Jimmy Buffett Says Fans Still Tailgating for Quarantine Shows
Kyle Meredith Live... Bob Mould and Milana Lewis
Bob Mould and Milana Lewis Join Kyle Meredith Live
Kyle Meredith With... REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon on Ozark, Camp Cronin, and a New Memoir
Kyle Meredith With... The Sounds
The Sounds on the Influence of Blade Runner
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.