Harry Shearer on Jared Kushner: “His Portfolio Expands to the Limits of His Incompetence”

Comic legend discusses his new album The Many Moods of Donald Trump

by
on September 02, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Harry Shearer
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Comedic legend Harry Shearer gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about The Many Moods of Donald Trump, a new album that finds The Simpsons voice talent getting into character as our current president. Shearer discusses how he chose to parody which events, singing about Jared Kushner, the hurricane map, the Very Stable Genius moment, the motion-capture videos he’s been making, and working with The Meters and Dumpstafunk.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

