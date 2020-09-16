Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Joe Bouchard on How “Don’t Fear the Reaper” Made It Into Stephen King’s The Stand

Former Blue Öyster Cult bassist discusses how it became an apocalyptic anthem

by
on September 16, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Joe Bouchard
Kyle Meredith With... Joe Bouchard

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Former Blue Öyster Cult bassist Joe Bouchard speaks with Kyle Meredith about his new solo album, Strange Legends, which finds the songwriter embodying several strange characters. Bouchard discusses the lost art of the rock instrumental, covering The Kinks, and his ability to make happy songs sound dark. He also discusses “Don’t Fear the Reaper” as an anthem for the apocalypse, its use in Stephen King’s The Stand, and the Cowbell Edition of this new LP.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Jim Carrey Cast as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live
Next Story
Action Bronson Reveals Funky New Single “Mongolia”: Stream
Kyle Meredith With... Bootsy Collins
Bootsy Collins on Togetherness, Tragedies, and How We’re Missing the “Hippie Side of Things”
Kyle Meredith With... Buzz Osborne
Buzz Osborne Dives Deep into Science, Evolution, and Religion
Kyle Meredith With... Jon Baptiste and Nabil Ayers
Jon Batiste and Nabil Ayers on Black Lives Matter, Protests, and Change Across the Music Industry
Kyle Meredith With... Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on the Stories That Shaped Sideways to New Italy
Kyle Meredith With... Stephen Malkmus
Stephen Malkmus Defends His Ranking of Led Zeppelin’s Zoso
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.