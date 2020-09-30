Menu
LP on Duetting with Chester Bennington, Hanging with Morrissey, and Performing in Russia

The New York-born singer-songwriter also discusses being covered by Celine Dion

by
on September 30, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... LP
Kyle Meredith With... LP

LP hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new single “The One That You Love”, reuniting with the duo who helped pen “Lost On You”, and her melting pot of genres. The New York-born artist also takes us into this summer’s Live In Moscow, her penchant for rock opera-style theatrics, and what releasing a record from Russia says in the current political climate. LP also discusses collaborating with the late Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze, working with Morrissey, Celine Dion recording her songs, and what we can expect from next year’s full length.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

