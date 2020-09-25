Patty Smyth on Her First New Album in 28 Years: “I Wanted to Talk About Some Real Shit”

Kyle Meredith With... Patty Smyth

Patty Smyth joins Kyle Meredith to discuss It’s About Time, her first new album in 28 years. The “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough” singer explains how her new material finally became poignant enough to record, the lost unsupervised freedom that kids of the past had growing up, music as the great unifier, and how she sings about the rewards of a longstanding marriage to husband John McEnroe. Smyth also tells us why she’s recorded a famous Tom Waits song twice, and the new batch of songs that she’s already working on, including some possible lost tracks from her ’80s band Scandal.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

