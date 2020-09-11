The Front Bottoms on the Evolution of Songs, Laughing with Age, and the Destruction of Memories

Kyle Meredith With... The Front Bottoms

The Front Bottoms hop on the line to talk with Kyle Meredith about In Sickness & In Flames, an album that finds the duo thinking about getting older while still making sure to laugh at themselves. Brain Sella and Mat Uychich discuss the need for a song to change along with the listener’s experience, going back to basics for recording, and finding resolution in hindsight. The Jersey duo also take us into the destruction of memories within the song “Montgomery Forever”, their love of including Easter eggs within the records, and if there is a rock opera in their future.

