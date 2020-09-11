Menu
The Front Bottoms on the Evolution of Songs, Laughing with Age, and the Destruction of Memories

Brain Sella and Mat Uychich discuss their new album In Sickness & In Flames

on September 11, 2020, 4:40pm
Kyle Meredith With... The Front Bottoms

The Front Bottoms hop on the line to talk with Kyle Meredith about In Sickness & In Flames, an album that finds the duo thinking about getting older while still making sure to laugh at themselves. Brain Sella and Mat Uychich discuss the need for a song to change along with the listener’s experience, going back to basics for recording, and finding resolution in hindsight. The Jersey duo also take us into the destruction of memories within the song “Montgomery Forever”, their love of including Easter eggs within the records, and if there is a rock opera in their future.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

