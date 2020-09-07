Menu
Yes Co-Founder Jon Anderson on Why Music Is Timeless

Legendary singer-songwriter discusses the long journey to 1000 Hands: Chapter One

by
on September 07, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Jon Anderson
Kyle Meredith With... Jon Anderson

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Yes co-founder Jon Anderson gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about 1000 Hands: Chapter One. The new solo album took 30 years to finish, and Anderson revisits its epic journey. He also discusses the origins of the tracks, working with Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, where he gets his sense of melody, and the vocalizations he does each day. The legend also discusses the four new songs to be written for the album, their themes of living in the now, and his quest to figure out where music comes from.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

