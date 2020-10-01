Kylie Jenner’s Bikini Photos Result in 50,000 New Voter Registrations

Kylie Jenner, photo via Instagram

Credit where credit is due: a pair of Kylie Jenner bikini photos resulted in nearly 50,000 new voter registrations.

On Monday, Jenner posted the photos to her Instagram alongside a call to her 200 million followers to register to vote. “but are you registered to vote?” Jenner wrote in the caption. “click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together 🤍🤍”



According to Vote.org, Jenner’s posting boosted the site’s traffic by a whooping 1,500% and ultimately resulted in 48,000 people registering to vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election. (For comparison, on a usual day Vote.org registers about 2,900 voters.)

If you’re not already registered to vote, you can follow Jenner’s lead and sign up here (it takes just 30 seconds). But whatever you do, don’t waste your vote on a third-party candidate.