Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Renewed for Three More Seasons

Emmy-winning comedy news program will remain on HBO through 2023

by
on September 14, 2020, 12:45pm
john oliver last week tonight hbo renewed three seasons
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

HBO has announced a three-season renewal for its award-winning satirical news show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

The new deal will keep John Oliver dissecting socio-political shortcomings and feuding with Connecticut towns through at least 2023.

“We’re all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world, whichever comes first,” said Oliver in a press statement.

Since Oliver moved from The Daily Show correspondent to premium cable host in 2014, Last Week Tonight has earned two Peabody Awards and an astounding 16 Emmys. That includes four last year, including taking home the Outstanding Variety Talk Series trophy for the fourth year running. It will have a chance to extend that streak to five at this year’s ceremony, where it’s up for nine total awards including Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Original music and Lyrics.

Editors' Picks

Last Week Tonight will return from its mid-season 7 break on September 27th. Even if he continues to tape from the “white void” of his socially-distanced studio, something tells us Oliver will have plenty to talk about.

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Staind and Godsmack Singers Team Up for US Drive-In Tour
Next Story
The Mountain Goats Reveal New Single “Get Famous”: Stream
Top 25 Anticipated TV Shows of 2020
25 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Fall 2020
John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant
Danbury, Connecticut Renames Sewage Plant in Honor of John Oliver
Gone With The Wind
Gone With the Wind Temporarily Pulled by HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max Officially Launches: Full List of Movies and TV Shows, How to Sign Up, and Everything Else to Know
Love Live Review
HBO Max’s Love Life Feels Late to a Party That’s Already Ending: Review
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.