Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

So, Japan Now Has a Life-Size Gundam Robot That Moves

A replica of the iconic RX-78-2 design will greet fans at the Gundam Factory Yokohama.

by
on September 22, 2020, 3:10pm
GUNDAM factory Life-Size RX-78-2 Replica moves japan

Let’s run down the 2020 checklist, shall we? Unyielding pandemic? Check. Murder hornets? Check. Massive political and social unrest? Oh yeah, check. 60-foot high mobile robot overlord? Thanks to Japan’s Gundam Factory Yokohama and its working, moving replica of the classic RX-78-2 suit, big ol’ check.

The live-size working mecha suit, dubbed the RX-78F00, is the featured attraction at the Gundam Factory, an amusement center originally expected to open in October but delayed due to COVID-19. Situated along the Yokohama Bay, the themed experience will welcome fans of the pioneering and eternally popular manga and anime series.

For the unaware, Gundam are giant, pilot-controlled suits made popular through a long-running series of comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and toy lines. They’re essentially the inspiration for any modern robot action figure or series today (think everything from Transformers to Pacific Rim).

The life-size RX-78-2 suit was first revealed earlier this year, but now footage of its movement tests have hit the Internet — and people are freaking out. The giant machine moves slow but with incredible fluidity, as you can see as it takes a knee. Even the fingers in the hands are articulated, reaching up to point to the sky as the head turns back and forth.

Editors' Picks

It is a wildly impressive creation, one that’ll surely have Disney World shaking in its boots — and if it ever breaks free of that docking station, the rest of us too. Check out footage of the real life Gundam below.

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

Previous Story
SXSW 2021 Going Digital Due to the Ongoing Pandemic
Next Story
Baroness Announce Stunning Picture-Disc Vinyl Editions of Red, Blue, and Yellow & Green
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.