Lil Durk Shares New Song “The Voice”: Stream

Latest solo track comes amidst a summer loaded with collaborations

by
on September 04, 2020, 1:33pm
lil durk the voice new song music video watch stream
Lil Durk

Lil Durk has shared a surprise new single called “The Voice”, as well as a corresponding music video.

The track finds the Chicago MC ruminating on the rough times he’s going through. “Money ran low right, felons can’t vote, right?/ I can’t even vote for who I believe in, shit ain’t goin’ right,” Lil Durk spits over a wistful yet clacking beat from TurnmeupJosh. “I just dropped a tear inside the funeral, ain’t more right?” Even if it’s hard to connect with some of the finer details, the overall feeling is still something to which we can all likely relate.

“The Voice” is accompanied by a simple visual that depicts Lil Durk rapping in front of a fleet of white cars and on a private jet. Take a look below.

Lil Durk’s latest solo offering comes amidst a summer season filled with collaborations. He appeared on Future’s High Off Life album, Lil Yachty’s Lil Boat 3, and Nas’ King’s Disease. Last month, he teamed with Drake on the high-charting “Laugh Now Cry Later”. Durkio also dropped his new full-length effort, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, in May, with guest spots from Lil Baby, Polo G, G Herbo, and Gunna.

