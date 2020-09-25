Lil Peep, photo by pretty.puke

Four years ago today, Lil Peep’s Hellboy mixtape was released on SoundCloud. Now, to celebrate its anniversary, the late emo rapper’s estate has made the project available on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify for the very first time. Hear it in full below.

“Bunkered in a loft on Skid Row”, the original 2016 collection consists of a total of 16 songs, including hit single “Girls”. Guest bars and additional production were provided by the MC’s friends and colleagues, such as Smokeasac, Xavier Wulf, Lil Tracy, Young Cortex, and KirbLaGoop.



Staying true to his emo rap status, Lil Peep (real name Gustav Elijah Åhr) incorporated samples of Bright Eyes, Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, The Story So Far, and Mike Kinsella throughout Hellboy. The mixtape also featured samples of Underoath, Avenged Sevenfold, Modest Mouse, and Kyle Dixon of S U R V I V E.

Speaking about Lil Peep’s inspiration for Hellboy, producer Smokeasac said (via Uproxx), “He explained to me why he chose the name. He explained that it was because he knew that Hellboy came off as intimidating and scary to some, but it was because he was like a book that was only judged by its cover.” He added, “Hellboy was actually a super hero who had a huge heart and that’s exactly what Peep was; a super hero with a humongous heart.”

This special re-release comes just months after the rapper’s estate added his Crybaby mixtape to digital streaming platforms. In a statement posted to Instagram, they wrote,

“For the first time, Peep fans will be able to listen to all sixteen of the Hellboy tracks in the highest quality form possible. As with Crybaby, our goal was to leave all of Gus’s original work unscathed–only to master it so it can be enjoyed on any medium. This is both an original and an “ultra” version of what Gus released. I guarantee this to all Peep fans: this is even more than what you have been waiting for. Bringing this work to the world has been a true labor of love — by a small and very dedicated team of people. I know Gus would be proud of this re-release, and pleased to celebrate this moment with collaborators who helped him create this raw, intense, invigorating and heartbreaking piece of work for the world to cry to, scream to, and grind to.”

Since his death in 2017, Lil Peep has also been remembered with a documentary called Everybody’s Everything, produced by Hollywood filmmaker Terrence Malick (The Thin Red Line, The Tree of Life).

Hellboy Artwork:

Hellboy Tracklist:

01. hellboy

02. drive by (feat. Xavier Wulf)

03. OMFG

04. the song they played [when i crashed into the wall] (feat. Lil Tracy)

05. fucked Up

06. cobain (feat. Lil Tracy)

07. gucci mane

08. interlude

09. worlds away

10. red drop shawty (feat. KirbLaGoop)

11. girls (feat. Horse Head)

12. nose ring

13. we think too Much

14. the last thing i wanna do

15. walk away as the door slams (feat. Lil Tracy)

16. move on, be strong

