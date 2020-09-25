Lil Wayne Releases Deluxe Edition of Tha Carter V: Stream

Lil Wayne, photo by Ben Kaye

To mark the two-year anniversary of its release, Lil Wayne has shared the deluxe “original” version of Tha Carter V. Stream it below via Spotify.

Tha Carter V originally arrived in 2018 after a massive delay caused by Lil Wayne’s contract feud with Cash Money Records. There was also considerable bad blood between the rapper and label head Birdman. Things began to settle in June 2018 when Cash Money’s parent company, Universal Music Group, settled a lawsuit for “well over $10 million” that simultaneously freed Wayne from his former label. Birdman and Lil Wayne also were able to bury the hatchet.



The new deluxe edition expands upon the double-album’s 23 tracks with an additional 10. Three of the songs — a version of “What About Me” featuring Post Malone, a Gucci Mane collaboration called “In This House”, and “Hasta La Vista” — were previously released as standalone bonus cuts. Two additional guests also appear on the expanded version: 2 Chainz on “Siri” and Raekwon on “More to the Story”. Other new tracks include “Holy”, “Scottie”, “Life of Mr. Carter”, and “Lost”.

Earlier this year, Lil Wayne released another studio full-length, Funeral.

Tha Carter V (Deluxe) Tracklist:

01. Life of Mr. Carter *

02. Holy *

03. More to the Story feat. Raekwon *

04. Scottie *

05. F Him Good *

06. Siri feat. 2 Chainz *

07. Lost *

08. In This House feat. Gucci Mane *

09. What About Me feat. Post Malone *

10. Hasta La Vista *

11. I Love You Dwayne

12. Don’t Cry feat. XXXTentacion

13. Dedicate

14. Uproar feat. Swizz Beatz

15. Let It Fly feat. Travis Scott

16. Can’t Be Broken

17. Dark Side Of The Moon feat. Nicki Minaj

18. Mona Lisa feat. Kendrick Lamar

19. What About Me feat. Sosamann

20. Open Letter

21. Famous feat. Reginae Carter

22. Problems

23. Dope Niggaz feat. Snoop Dogg

24. Hittas

25. Took His Time

26. Open Safe

27. Start This Shit Off Right feat. Ashanti and Mack Maine

28. Demon

29. Mess

30. Dope New Gospel feat. Nivea

31. Perfect Strangers

32. Used 2

33. Let It All Work Out

* = Newly Added