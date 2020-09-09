Lily Allen and David Harbour Got Married in Las Vegas with an Elvis Impersonator

David Harbour and Lily Allen, photo via Instagram

Lily Allen and David Harbour are now married. The No Shame singer and Stranger Things actor tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this week, reports NME. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

According to multiple sources, Allen and Harbour decided to get married in Las Vegas at the Graceland Wedding Chapel this past Monday. It sounds like they really leaned in to the wackiness of the theme by hiring one of the most famous Elvis impersonators, Brendan Paul, to oversee the exchange of their vows, too. While neither star has posted about the event on social media , public records obtained by TMZ reveal that the couple did receive their marriage license on September 7th.



Update: Allen has posted photos from the ceremony to Instagram. Check them out below.

Allen and Harbour announced they were dating since last summer. While they’ve tried to keep their relationship under wraps for the most part, photographs revealed that Allen started wearing a diamond ring earlier in 2020. Technically the couple never formally announced their engagement, but Allen herself did tease it to reporters who asked about the ring, saying, “First rule of engagement club…”

Allen’s most recent album was the excellent No Shame, which was one of the best albums of 2018. As for Harbour, he’s still in the midst of making a rugged comeback as Sheriff Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, which will return for Season 4 once filming restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

