Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

MadeinTYO Teams with Toro y Moi for New Single “Money Up”: Stream

The Los Angeles-via-Atlanta rapper previews his Sincerely, Tokyo follow-up

by
on September 23, 2020, 1:07pm
MadeinTYO Toro y Moi Money Up new song stream music (photo by Philip Cosores)
MadeinTYO and Toro y Moi (photo by Philip Cosores)

Los Angeles-via-Atlanta rapper Malcolm Jamaal Davis, better known by his moniker MadeinTYO, has been not-so-subtly climbing the ranks as one of hip-hop’s most exciting rising artists. While his breakout 2016 mixtape You Are Forgiven captured the attention of rap giants like Travis Scott, it was his debut studio album, 2018’s Sincerely, Tokyo, that proved he was worth keeping an eye on in the long run. Now, MadeinTYO is returning to the spotlight with “Money Up”, his new single featuring Toro y Moi.

In just under three minutes, MadeinTYO makes a big splash over a weird, warped beat produced by Toro y Moi. Instead of showing off his speed or narrative abilities, MadeinTYO makes an impression here by rapping about financial security, body positivity, and knowing your worth — topics that he flexes with undeniable confidence and flair. The whole thing is enhanced by the Soul Trash artist’s backing music, which filters a mellow hook through dreamy compression and softened trap percussion. Take a listen below.

Editors' Picks

It’s been two years now since MadeinTYO dropped Sincerely, Tokyo. Since then, he’s collaborated with everyone from Chance the Rapper to ASAP Ferg and Nicki Minaj. Not to drum up hype, but that sure makes it seem like he’s due to announce a new record soon. Keep your eyes peeled here for what’s hopefully an update about that in the future.

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

Previous Story
Netflix Unveils the Spooky First Trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor: Watch
Next Story
Filter’s Richard Patrick on Quitting Nine Inch Nails: Trent Reznor Told Me to Deliver Pizza
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.