MadeinTYO and Toro y Moi (photo by Philip Cosores)

Los Angeles-via-Atlanta rapper Malcolm Jamaal Davis, better known by his moniker MadeinTYO, has been not-so-subtly climbing the ranks as one of hip-hop’s most exciting rising artists. While his breakout 2016 mixtape You Are Forgiven captured the attention of rap giants like Travis Scott, it was his debut studio album, 2018’s Sincerely, Tokyo, that proved he was worth keeping an eye on in the long run. Now, MadeinTYO is returning to the spotlight with “Money Up”, his new single featuring Toro y Moi.

In just under three minutes, MadeinTYO makes a big splash over a weird, warped beat produced by Toro y Moi. Instead of showing off his speed or narrative abilities, MadeinTYO makes an impression here by rapping about financial security, body positivity, and knowing your worth — topics that he flexes with undeniable confidence and flair. The whole thing is enhanced by the Soul Trash artist’s backing music, which filters a mellow hook through dreamy compression and softened trap percussion. Take a listen below.



It’s been two years now since MadeinTYO dropped Sincerely, Tokyo. Since then, he’s collaborated with everyone from Chance the Rapper to ASAP Ferg and Nicki Minaj. Not to drum up hype, but that sure makes it seem like he’s due to announce a new record soon. Keep your eyes peeled here for what’s hopefully an update about that in the future.