Oneohtrix Point Never Announces New Album, Shares “Drive Time Suite” Featuring Caroline Polachek: Stream

Oneohtrix Point Never, photo by David Brandon Geeting

Daniel Lopatin will return on October 30th with a new album as Oneohtrix Point Never. Entitled Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, the 17-track LP follows Lopatin’s 2018 OPN album, Age Of, as well as last year’s masterful score for Uncut Gems.

Per a press release, the title Magic Oneohtrix Point Never is a reference to “a misheard play on words of Magic 106.7”, a radio station located in Lopatin’s native Massachusetts. In keeping with that theme, the music “loosely summons the broadcasting logic of radio dayparts, starting in the morning and ending overnight, latticed together with kaleidoscopic, twitchy transformations of sound between the dials.”



“Lopatin has long been engaged with radio as a mode of aleatory listening. The now defunct ‘Beautiful Music’ format popularized later as ‘easy listening’ and ‘new age’ is just one of the many colors heard on the album,” notes the press release. “Lopatin also collages together archival recordings of various American FM stations’ ‘format flip’”, in which detourned DJ sign-offs collide with advertisements and self-help mantras to form darkly humorous reflections on American music culture.”

As a preview, Lopatin has shared the Drive Time Suite of “Cross Talk I”, “Auto & Allo”, and “Long Road Home” (which includes vocals by Caroline Polachek). Take a listen below.

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never Artwork:

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never Tracklist:

01. Cross Talk I

02. Auto & Allo

03. Long Road Home

04. Cross Talk II

05. I Don’t Love Me Anymore

06. Bow Ecco

07. The Whether Channel

08. No Nightmares

09. Cross Talk III

10. Tales From The Trash Stratum

11. Answering Machine

12. Imago

13. Cross Talk IV / Radio Lonelys

14. Lost But Never Alone

15. Shifting

16. Wave Idea

17. Nothing’s Special

Last year, Consequence of Sound named Lopatin our 2019 Composer of the Year for her score to Uncut Gems. In accepting the honor, he spoke to This Must Be the Gig about the project and more. Listen below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher