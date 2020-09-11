Marilyn Manson Releases New Album WE ARE CHAOS: Stream

Marilyn Manson, photo by Perou

Marilyn Manson is back with his 11th studio album, WE ARE CHAOS, which is now available to stream in full below. The LP follows 2017’s Heaven Upside Down.

The 10-song album was produced by Shooter Jennings, and finds Manson exploring his various influences from ’70s glam rock to ’80s new wave. The LP’s release was preceded by two singles — the title track and “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD”.



While the album was completed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manson told us in our recent interview that he hopes the themes of WE ARE CHAOS help people cope during these difficult times:

“A lot of people interpret some of the themes or particularly [the song] ‘WE ARE CHAOS’ as being related to what we’re going through right now. But I think the song was probably written a year and a half ago or so, lyrically. Either it’s a synchronicity thing or it is time being circular, and a moment that the record would be most important maybe to me and to others that listened to it — and it has something on it to help them through being stuck at home.”

In speaking with us, Manson also cited Love and Rockets, T. Rex, Echo & The Bunnymen, Joy Division and David Bowie as some of the artists who inspired the music on WE ARE CHAOS. In particular, he mentioned Berlin-era Bowie as an influence on the song “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD.”

Manson was set to support Ozzy Osbourne on a North American tour this year, but those dates were canceled so that Ozzy can seek medical treatments for his battle with Parkinson’s disease and other health ailments. As it is, the tour would have been nixed due to the pandemic anyway. As of now, the only show on Manson’s itinerary is a performance at Slipknot’s Knotfest Japan in January.

Stream WE ARE CHAOS below via Apple Music or Spotify, and pick up the album here.