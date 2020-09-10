Marilyn Manson Unveils New Song “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD”: Stream

Marilyn Manson, photo by Perou

Marilyn Manson has unleashed “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD” as the second single from his new album, WE ARE CHAOS. The track comes ones day prior to the release of his 11th studio LP.

“DON’T CHASE THE DEAD” follows first single “WE ARE CHAOS”. Whereas the album’s title track is a mid-tempo acoustic glam-rock number, “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD” is a driving rocker with heavy verses and a melodic chorus.



In our recent interview with Manson, he told us “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD” is “a very driving song, but when it opens up in the chorus, it has very Berlin-era [David] Bowie elements.”

He continued, “It sort of has this postulating feeling of unease but romance at the same time. And it almost sounds like what it’s saying. It sounds like the end of the world, in a way. That really was what I was trying to capture.”

Listen to “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD” below, and pre-order Manson’s new album, WE ARE CHAOS, in advance of its Friday release here.