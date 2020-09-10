Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Marilyn Manson Unveils New Song “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD”: Stream

The second single from his new album, WE ARE CHAOS

by
on September 10, 2020, 9:45am
Marilyn Manson new song Don't Chase the Dead
Marilyn Manson, photo by Perou

Marilyn Manson has unleashed “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD” as the second single from his new album, WE ARE CHAOS. The track comes ones day prior to the release of his 11th studio LP.

“DON’T CHASE THE DEAD” follows first single “WE ARE CHAOS”. Whereas the album’s title track is a mid-tempo acoustic glam-rock number, “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD” is a driving rocker with heavy verses and a melodic chorus.

In our recent interview with Manson, he told us “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD” is “a very driving song, but when it opens up in the chorus, it has very Berlin-era [David] Bowie elements.”

He continued, “It sort of has this postulating feeling of unease but romance at the same time. And it almost sounds like what it’s saying. It sounds like the end of the world, in a way. That really was what I was trying to capture.”

Editors' Picks

Listen to “DON’T CHASE THE DEAD” below, and pre-order Manson’s new album, WE ARE CHAOS, in advance of its Friday release here.

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Nick Cave Covers T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer” on Corden: Watch
Next Story
Blumhouse’s Freaky Trailer Finds Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton Swapping Bodies: Watch
plants and animlas le queens origins premiere new song stream
Plants and Animals Share Origins of New Song “Le Queens”: Stream
Marilyn Manson new album We Are Chaos
Marilyn Manson Announces New Album We Are Chaos, Unleashes Title Track: Stream
Corey Taylor solo album
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Announces Solo Album CMFT, Unveils First Two Singles: Stream
Marilyn Manson snubs Joe Exotic
Two Years Later, Marilyn Manson Refuses to Endorse “Tiger King” Joe Exotic for Governor
psychic ills cover songs beach boys charles manson
Psychic Ills Cover The Beach Boys and Charles Manson on New 7-Inch: Stream
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.