Mark Lanegan Announces New Christmas Album Under the Name Dark Mark

Mark Lanegan, photo by Travis Keller

Sure, Dolly Parton and Andrew Bird have holiday albums coming down the chimney this year, but 2020 deserves a darker sort of seasonal sing-a-long. Thankfully, Mark Lanegan is here to abide with his new Christmas album, Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020.

Due out exclusively via Rough Trade record stores, the album is actually the ex-Screaming Trees frontman’s second holiday release under the Dark Mark moniker. The first, Dark Mark Does Christmas 2012, was a tour-only 12-inch EP featuring six tracks: “The Cherry Tree Carol”, “Down in Yon Forest”, “O Holy Night”, “We Three Kings”, “Coventry Carol”, and a cover of “Burn the Flames” by Roky Erickson. Five of those, including the Erickson cover, will make it onto the new LP, along with five freshly recorded songs.



The new material comprises covers, traditional tunes, and originals. One such Lanegan-penned number is “A Christmas Song”, which Rough Trade calls “delicate and heartbreaking.” There’s also a “stripped back and haunting” cover of The Everly Brothers’ “Christmas Eve Can Kill You”.

The full 10-song tracklist hasn’t been revealed, but you can check out the Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020 cover artwork below. Due out December 4th on CD and white vinyl, pre-orders are now live via Rough Trade.

Earlier this year, Lanegan released his 12th studio full-length, Straight Songs of Sorrow.

Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020 Artwork: