All-star metal cover of Fleetwood Mac, via YouTube

The Two Minutes to Late Night YouTube channel continues to churn out impressive all-star quarantine covers each week as part of its “Bedroom Covers” series. The latest is a metal rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun” featuring former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman and members of Mastodon, Baroness, Lucifer, and more.

Friedman is one of metal’s premier guitarists, having appeared on Megadeth’s classic Rust in Peace and Countdown to Extinction albums, among others. For the Fleetwood Mac cover, he is joined by Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher on guitar; Baroness’ Nick Jost on bass; Lucifer’s Johanna Sadonis on lead vocals; Lucifer’s Nicke Anderson on drums; and Two Minutes to Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds) on guitar. Emily Panic and Mutoid Man’s Stephen Brodsky provide backing vocals.



This version takes the pop-rock classic and turns it into a full-on metal tune, with Friedman rocking his virtuoso fretwork throughout. Sadonis provides velvety vocals as the rest of the musicians offer a decidedly heavy take on one of the standout tracks on Fleetwood Mac’s iconic 1977 album Rumours.

The Two Minutes to Late Night channel has recruited a noteworthy roster of musicians to cover classic songs throughout the pandemic. Among the recent socially distant collaborations were Max Weinberg covering the Misfits with members of My Chemical Romance, Hatebreed and more; members of Coheed and Cambria, Tool, Mastodon, and Primus covering Rush; and others.

See the all-star quarantine performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun” below.