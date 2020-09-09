Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

M.I.A. Shares New Song “CTRL”: Stream

"In opposition to the ongoing extradition of journalist Julian Assange"

by
on September 09, 2020, 2:04pm
mia ctrl new song stream julian ASSANGE
M.I.A., photo by Ben Kaye

M.I.A. came out of retirement back in March with her first new song in four years, “OHMNI 202091”. It looks like the politically vocal rapper was just getting started, as today she’s delivered another single called “CTRL”. The track comes as a sign of solidarity with controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Available to stream exclusively via her ohmni website, “CTRL” is exactly the sort of rallying clanger 2020 needs from an artist like M.I.A. With a chorus of young voices behind her, she calls out, “Hands up! Hand down! Wake Up! Snap Out!/ We gon stand up/ When they try to/ Control.”

The freedom of speech anthem arrives as Assange sits in a UK prison and his extradition trial begins. After an Orwellian quote (“YOU KNOW YOU ARE LEAD BY TYRANTS WHEN TELLING THE TRUTH IS A CRIME”), M.I.A. wrote in an Instagram post, “In opposition to the ongoing extradition of journalist Julian Assange. The significance of this moment and this case is like nothing we have seen in modern jurisdiction. THIS IS NOT A LEFT THING, ITS NOT A RIGHT WING, ITS NOT ABOUT A BLACK THING VS WHITE THING, ITS ABOUT THE RIGHT THING!”

Head to ohmni to hear “CTRL”, and read M.I.A.’s full message below.

Editors' Picks

Tucked into the Instagram note is confirmation that “CTRL” isn’t “from M.I.A.’s upcoming highly anticipated 111111th LP…” Her last full-length, AIM, dropped in 2016, and she launched a Patreon back in February to begin teasing new projects. Between AIM and “OHMNI 202091,” she also released the one-off track “P.O.W.A.” and the previously unreleased cut “Reload”. Earlier this year, she received her M.B.E. from Prince William.

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Fender Will Sell More Guitars in 2020 Than Any Other Year in History
Next Story
Lily Allen and David Harbour Got Married in Las Vegas with an Elvis Impersonator
sza ty dolla $ign hit different new song stream music video
SZA Drops Surprise New Song “Hit Different” with Ty Dolla $ign: Stream
Lil Nas X's Old Town Road
Embracing a Future Where Memes Choose the Hit Songs
new music -friday album releases
New Music Friday: 7 Albums to Stream
M.I.A., photo by Ben Kaye
M.I.A. Implies She’s an Anti-Vaxxer: “Don’t Live in Fear!”
M.I.A. OHMNI 202091 new song mia new music
M.I.A. Returns With First New Song in Four Years “OHMNI 202091”: Stream
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.