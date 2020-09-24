Mr. Bungle Unleash New Single “Eracist”: Stream

Mr. Bungle, photo by Buzz Osborne

Mr. Bungle have unveiled “Eracist” as the second single from their upcoming album, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo. The song is accompanied by an eye-catching music video, which you can watch below.

The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, due October 30th, is a newly re-recorded version of Mr. Bungle’s 1986 demo of the same name. The lineup this time around includes classic members Mike Patton, Trey Spruance, and Trevor Dunn, along with thrash legends Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Dave Lombaro (ex-Slayer, Misfits).



“Eracist” didn’t appear on the original demo, but was written around the same time. While most of the songs on The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny are rooted in hardcore and thrash, “Eracist” slows things down just a bit with a chugging metal riff.

Along with the song comes a dystopian music video that combines archival footage and newly filmed scenes. The clip was directed by Derrick Scocchera, with photography by Nicholas Finn Myggen.

The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo marks Mr. Bungle’s first newly recorded music in 21 years, following 1999’s California LP. Prior to hitting the studio, the aforementioned lineup played a series of live shows in February of this year. We caught one of the Brooklyn gigs, which was devoted almost entirely to their ’80s demo material and hardcore cover songs, as opposed to their experimental rock sound of the ’90s.

Previously, Mr. Bungle shared “Raping Your Mind” as the first single from The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo. The album can be pre-ordered here.