Marvel Finds Its Ms. Marvel Lead in Newcomer Iman Vellani

Marvel has found the latest hero to bear its name. Newcomer Iman Vellani has been cast as the title character in the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Vellani is a complete unknown in Hollywood, with her only notable connection being part of the Toronto International Film Festivals’ Next Wave Committee last year. As Deadline reports, Marvel was determined on finding the perfect actress for the role, regardless of their usual A-list casting habits. After a long and thorough process, Vellani nabbed the coveted part. The plan is to have her debut in the Disney+ show before she transitions to the big screen.



Ms. Marvel debuted in 2014 as Marvel’s first Muslim hero to headline their own comic series. The character is Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen living in New Jersey. She’s a polymorph who can stretch her body — or as she calls it, “embiggen.” Befitting her age, she’s active on social media and a huge fan of superheroes, taking the name Ms. Marvel in honor of Captain Marvel and even borrowing that space-faring hero’s color scheme for her own costume. (In the comics, Khan gets her powers when she discovers she’s an Inhuman, but given that the Inhumans series is Marvel’s one true failure to date, we doubt that connection will be part of the character’s story.)

Bisha K. Ali (Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral) was previously announced as showrunner and head writer. Marvel and Disney also recently tapped Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Acadmey Award-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Netflix’s Marvel show The Punisher) to handle directing duties.

