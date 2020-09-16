Music Box of Horrors - 31 Nights of Terror at the Drive-In Lineup

Every October, Chicago’s Music Box Theatre hosts a 24-hour horror movie marathon at its historic venue. But given the ensuing pandemic, that tradition sadly won’t carry over into 2020. Fear not, though, as the Music Box has announced they’re taking their spooky festivities to the Chi-Town Movies Drive-In for not one, not two, but 31 Nights of Terror.

From October 1st to Halloween, the Music Box will be taking their talents to the great outdoors to offer all kinds of thrills, chills, and spills. Sundays through Thursdays will see single late-night screenings, while themed double-features will conquer the wild weekends — specifically, Grindhouse Fridays, Rip-Off Saturdays, and Sequel Sundays.



A number of screenings will feature specialized introductions, pre-show content, filmmaker Q&As, vendors, and plenty more tricks and treats. In fact, Consequence of Sound‘s own The Losers’ Club and Halloweenies podcasts will be presenting two genre classics: 1985’s Silver Bullet and 1993’s Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, respectively.

Highlights include Chicagoland premieres of Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor, Ryan Spindell’s The Mortuary Collection, and Jill Gevargizian’s The Stylist. They join a wide assortment of timeless classics such as Alien, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street and beautiful trash like Grizzly II: Revenge and Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II.

Consult the full lineup below and head here for times and tickets.

31 Nights of Terror at the Drive-In Lineup and Schedule:

10/01 – Possessor (2020)

10/02 – Blacula (1972) and Blade 2 (2002)

10/03 – Alien (1979) and Galaxy of Terror (1981)

10/04 – The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 2 (1986)

10/05 – The Host (2006)

10/06 – Return of the Living Dead (1985)

10/07 – Re-Animator feat. Stuart Gordon Tribute Video

10/08 – Attack the Block (2011)

10/09 – Nightbreed (1990 Director’s Cut) and Def by Temptation (1990)

10/10 – The Omen (1976) and Cathy’s Curse (1977)

10/11 – Psycho III (1986)

10/12 – The Mortuary Collection (2020) feat. Q&A from director Ryan Spindell

10/13 – La Llorona (1933) and La Llorona (2020)

10/14 – Silver Bullet (1985) – Presented by The Losers’ Club: A Stephen King Podcast

10/15 – Secret Screening (2020)

10/16 – Evilspeak (1981) and Ice Cream Man (1995)

10/17 – Friday the 13th (1980) and Srigala (1981)

10/18 – Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1987)

10/19 – Jennifer’s Body (2009) feat. Q&A w/ director Karyn Kusama

10/20 – Grizzly II: Revenge (1983)

10/21 – Dead of Night (1945)

10/22 – Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

10/23 – Black Magic 2 (1976) and Evil Cat (1987)

10/24 – Carrie (1976) and Jennifer (1978)

10/25 – Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) – Presented by Halloweenies: A Horror Podcast

10/26 – Final Destination (2000)

10/27 – The Being (1983)

10/28 – Bones (2001)

10/29 – The Stylist (2020) feat. Q&A from director Jill Gevargizian

10/30 – Black Christmas (1974) and Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toy Maker (1991)

10/31 – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Mahakaal (1994)