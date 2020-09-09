Neil Peart Livestream Tribute to Feature Chad Smith, Stewart Copeland, Taylor Hawkins & More

Neil Peart, photo via Wikipedia Commons

A number of rock music’s most prominent drummers, including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, are set to take part in a virtual Neil Peart tribute event this Saturday (Sept. 12th).

Other participants include former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, Korn’s Ray Luzier, Thomas Lang, Def Leppard’s Rick Allen, Cindy Blackman-Santana, and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante, among others.



The event is being put on by LiveXLive as part of the Modern Drummer Festival 2020. Tickets for the livestream are priced at $12.99 and proceeds will benefit brain tumor research at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Peart passed away earlier this year following a private battle with brain cancer.

Peart’s family has also been working on a physical tribute event to take place in the Canadian musician’s hometown of St. Catharines, Ontario. Originally set for this past spring, “A Night for Neil – The Neil Peart Memorial Celebration” was postponed due to the pandemic and will now take place in April 2021. A lineup for the event has not yet been announced, but the family promises “a wide array of production professionals, world-class musicians, and guest speakers to pay tribute to Neil’s life and career.”