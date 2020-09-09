Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Neil Peart Livestream Tribute to Feature Chad Smith, Stewart Copeland, Taylor Hawkins & More

Mike Portnoy, Korn's Ray Luzier, Thomas Lang, and Def Leppard's Rick Allen will also participate in this weekend's event

by
on September 09, 2020, 9:44am
Neil Peart Death Dead Obituary Dies Rush
Neil Peart, photo via Wikipedia Commons

A number of rock music’s most prominent drummers, including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, are set to take part in a virtual Neil Peart tribute event this Saturday (Sept. 12th).

Other participants include former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, Korn’s Ray Luzier, Thomas Lang, Def Leppard’s Rick Allen, Cindy Blackman-Santana, and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante, among others.

The event is being put on by LiveXLive as part of the Modern Drummer Festival 2020. Tickets for the livestream are priced at $12.99 and proceeds will benefit brain tumor research at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Peart passed away earlier this year following a private battle with brain cancer.

Peart’s family has also been working on a physical tribute event to take place in the Canadian musician’s hometown of St. Catharines, Ontario. Originally set for this past spring, “A Night for Neil – The Neil Peart Memorial Celebration” was postponed due to the pandemic and will now take place in April 2021. A lineup for the event has not yet been announced, but the family promises “a wide array of production professionals, world-class musicians, and guest speakers to pay tribute to Neil’s life and career.”

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Eartheater Taps Into Her Emotional Core with New Song “Volcano”: Stream
Next Story
Big Sean Performs “Harder Than My Demons” on Fallon: Watch
Porno for Pyros Reunite on Lollapalooza Webcast: Watch
Porno for Pyros Reunite for First Performance in 24 Years: Watch
Lollapalooza 2020 livestream
Lollapalooza Announces 4-Night Livestream Featuring 150 Performances
Erykah Badu, photo by Nina Corcoran
Livestreams: What to Watch on YouTube, Instagram and More, April 19th
Members of Tool, Megadeth, and Korn Host Bass and Drums Zoom Webinar
John Prine tribute livestream angel from maywood consequence of sound instagram live
Quarantine Livestreams: What to Watch, April 11th
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.