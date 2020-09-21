Neil Young Details Archives Vol. 2 Box Set

Neil Young in 1972

Neil Young has officially detailed his long-awaited Archives Vol. 2 box set. Arriving just in time for the holiday season on November 20th, the collection contains 10 discs chock-full of recordings from 1972 through 1976. According to a post on his Neil Young Archives website, twelve of these tracks have never been released in any format. There are also 50 alternate, previously unreleased versions of Young originals.

The first four discs are taken from the period of 1972 and 1973 following the release of Harvest. Disc 1, titled Everybody’s Alone, boasts the most goodies, as it features four never-before-released tracks: “Letter From ‘Nam”, “Come Along and Say You Will”, “Goodbye Christmas on the Shore”, and “Sweet Joni”. Disc 3, Tonight’s the Night, also contains a recently unearthed cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Raised on Robbery”.



Discs 5, 6, and 7 capture Young’s prolific streak in 1974. Among the highlights here are previously unreleased versions of “Bad Fog of Loneliness”, “Traces”, “Love Art Blues”, “Through My Sails”, “Pardon My Heart”, “One More Sign”, “Bad News Comes to Town”, and so much more. This grouping also includes a handful of songs that will be new to even the most diehard Young fan, such as tracks titled “Homefires”, “Frozen Man”, “Daughters”, and what appears to be his cover of “Greensleeves”.

Dume is the title of Disc 8 and it focuses on the 1975 sessions for Zuma. Here, fans will find a never-before-released song (and not a cover) called “Born to Run”,” as well as previously unheard takes on “Powderfinger”, “Ride My Llama”, and “Too Far Gone”.

Finally, 1976 is represented on both Disc 9 (Look Out for My Love) and Disc 10 (Odeon Budokan). The former includes previously unreleased song “Mediterranean” and alternate versions of “Ocean Girl”, “Midnight on the Bay”, and “Human Highway”. As Rolling Stone points out, the material found on Love Out For My Love was originally recorded around the time of an aborted Crosby Stills Nash & Young reunion album.

The latter disc, meanwhile, is a live album that chronicles Young and Crazy Horse’s tour through Asia and Europe. Specifically recorded at Tokyo’s Budokan Hall and London’s Hammersmith, it features extended versions of songs like “Down by the River”, in addition to “Too Far Gone”, “Cortez the Killer”, and “The Old Laughing Lady”.

Check out the massive tracklist for Archives Vol. 2 down below. Pre-orders will be available beginning October 16th.

Young’s Archives Vol. 1: 1963-1972, also spread across 10 discs, was released back in 2009.

In case that’s not enough archival Young content, the legendary songwriter recently announced a number of additional releases on the horizon. Return to Greendale, a live set from his 2003 tour with Crazy Horse, is due out in November. The following month will bring Way Down in the Rust Bucket, another Crazy Horse concert recorded in 1990. The Timeless Orpheum, said to be a “concert film with a lot of twists and turns, telling my story and yours, our history together”, is also nearing completion.

Last week, Young released The Times EP, which captured the “Porch Episode” of his Fireside Sessions series from back in July. And just this past weekend, Young’s seminal After the Gold Rush celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Archives Vol. 2: 1972-1976 Tracklist:

Disc 1 (1972-1973) Everybody’s Alone

01. Letter From ‘Nam *

02. Monday Morning #

03. The Bridge #

04. Time Fades Away #

05. Come Along and Say You Will *

06. Goodbye Christmas on the Shore *

07. Last Trip to Tulsa

08. The Loner #

09. Sweet Joni *

10. Yonder Stands the Sinner

11. L.A. (Story)

12. LA. #

13. Human Highway

Disc 2 (1973) Tuscaloosa

01. Here We Go in the Years

02. After the Gold Rush

03. Out on the Weekend

04. Harvest

05. Old Man

06. Heart of Gold

07. Time Fades Away

08. Lookout Joe

09. New Mama

10. Alabama

11. Don’t Be Denied

Disc 3 (1973) Tonight’s the Night

01. Speakin’ Out Jam *

02. Everybody’s Alone #

03. Tired Eyes

04. Tonight’s the Night

05. Mellow My Mind

06. World on a String

07. Speakin’ Out

08. Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *

09. Roll Another Number

10. New Mama

11. Albuquerque

12. Tonight’s the Night Part II

Disc 4 (1973) Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live

01. Tonight’s the Night

02. Mellow My Mind

03. World on a String

04. Speakin’ Out

05. Albuquerque

06. New Mama

07. Roll Another Number

08. Tired Eyes

09. Tonight’s the Night Part II

10. Walk On

11. The Losing End #

Disc 5 (1974) Walk On

01. Winterlong

02. Walk On

03. Bad Fog of Loneliness #

04. Borrowed Tune

05. Traces #

06. For the Turnstiles

07. Ambulance Blues

08. Motion Pictures

09. On the Beach

10. Revolution Blues

11. Vampire Blues

12. Greensleeves *

Disc 6 (1974) The Old Homestead

01. Love/Art Blues #

02. Through My Sails #

03. Homefires

04. Pardon My Heart #

05. Hawaiian Sunrise #

06. LA Girls and Ocean Boys *

07. Pushed It Over the End #

08. On the Beach #

09. Vacancy #

10. One More Sign #

11. Frozen Man *

12. Give Me Strength *

13. Bad News Comes to Town #

14. Changing Highways #

15. Love/Art Blues #

16. The Old Homestead

17. Daughters *

18. Deep Forbidden Lake

19. Love/Art Blues #

Disc 7 (1974) Homegrown

01. Separate Ways

02. Try

03. Mexico

04. Love Is a Rose

05. Homegrown

06. Florida

07. Kansas

08. We Don’t Smoke It No More

09. White Line

10. Vacancy

11. Little Wing

12. Star of Bethlehem

Disc 8 (1975) Dume

01. Ride My Llama #

02. Cortez the Killer

03. Don’t Cry No Tears

04. Born to Run *

05. Barstool Blues

06. Danger Bird

07. Stupid Girl

08. Kansas #

09. Powderfinger #

10. Hawaii #

11. Drive Back

12. Lookin’ for a Love

13. Pardon My Heart

14. Too Far Gone #

15. Pocahontas #

16. No One Seems to Know #

Disc 9 (1976) Look Out for My Love

01. Like a Hurricane

02. Lotta Love

03. Lookin’ for a Love

04. Separate Ways #

05. Let It Shine #

06. Long May You Run

07. Fontainebleau

08. Traces #

09. Mellow My Mind #

10. Midnight on the Bay #

11. Stringman #

12. Mediterranean *

13. Ocean Girl #

14. Midnight on the Bay #

15. Human Highway #

Disc 10 (1976) Odeon Budokan

01. The Old Laughing Lady #

02. After the Gold Rush #

03. Too For Gone #

04. Old Man #

05. Stringinan #

06. Don’t Cry No Tears #

07. Cowgirl in the Sand #

08. Lotto Love #

09. Drive Back #

10. Cortez the Killer #

* = previously unreleased song

# = new unreleased version