Neil Young Details Archives Vol. 2 Box Set

Neil Young has officially detailed his long-awaited Archives Vol. 2 box set. Arriving just in time for the holiday season on November 20th, the collection contains 10 discs chock-full of recordings from 1972 through 1976. According to a post on his Neil Young Archives website, twelve of these tracks have never been released in any format. There are also 50 alternate, previously unreleased versions of Young originals.
The first four discs are taken from the period of 1972 and 1973 following the release of Harvest. Disc 1, titled Everybody’s Alone, boasts the most goodies, as it features four never-before-released tracks: “Letter From ‘Nam”, “Come Along and Say You Will”, “Goodbye Christmas on the Shore”, and “Sweet Joni”. Disc 3, Tonight’s the Night, also contains a recently unearthed cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Raised on Robbery”.
Discs 5, 6, and 7 capture Young’s prolific streak in 1974. Among the highlights here are previously unreleased versions of “Bad Fog of Loneliness”, “Traces”, “Love Art Blues”, “Through My Sails”, “Pardon My Heart”, “One More Sign”, “Bad News Comes to Town”, and so much more. This grouping also includes a handful of songs that will be new to even the most diehard Young fan, such as tracks titled “Homefires”, “Frozen Man”, “Daughters”, and what appears to be his cover of “Greensleeves”.
Dume is the title of Disc 8 and it focuses on the 1975 sessions for Zuma. Here, fans will find a never-before-released song (and not a cover) called “Born to Run”,” as well as previously unheard takes on “Powderfinger”, “Ride My Llama”, and “Too Far Gone”.
Finally, 1976 is represented on both Disc 9 (Look Out for My Love) and Disc 10 (Odeon Budokan). The former includes previously unreleased song “Mediterranean” and alternate versions of “Ocean Girl”, “Midnight on the Bay”, and “Human Highway”. As Rolling Stone points out, the material found on Love Out For My Love was originally recorded around the time of an aborted Crosby Stills Nash & Young reunion album.
The latter disc, meanwhile, is a live album that chronicles Young and Crazy Horse’s tour through Asia and Europe. Specifically recorded at Tokyo’s Budokan Hall and London’s Hammersmith, it features extended versions of songs like “Down by the River”, in addition to “Too Far Gone”, “Cortez the Killer”, and “The Old Laughing Lady”.
Check out the massive tracklist for Archives Vol. 2 down below. Pre-orders will be available beginning October 16th.
Young’s Archives Vol. 1: 1963-1972, also spread across 10 discs, was released back in 2009.
In case that’s not enough archival Young content, the legendary songwriter recently announced a number of additional releases on the horizon. Return to Greendale, a live set from his 2003 tour with Crazy Horse, is due out in November. The following month will bring Way Down in the Rust Bucket, another Crazy Horse concert recorded in 1990. The Timeless Orpheum, said to be a “concert film with a lot of twists and turns, telling my story and yours, our history together”, is also nearing completion.
Last week, Young released The Times EP, which captured the “Porch Episode” of his Fireside Sessions series from back in July. And just this past weekend, Young’s seminal After the Gold Rush celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Archives Vol. 2: 1972-1976 Tracklist:
Disc 1 (1972-1973)
Everybody’s Alone
01. Letter From ‘Nam *
02. Monday Morning #
03. The Bridge #
04. Time Fades Away #
05. Come Along and Say You Will *
06. Goodbye Christmas on the Shore *
07. Last Trip to Tulsa
08. The Loner #
09. Sweet Joni *
10. Yonder Stands the Sinner
11. L.A. (Story)
12. LA. #
13. Human Highway
Disc 2 (1973)
Tuscaloosa
01. Here We Go in the Years
02. After the Gold Rush
03. Out on the Weekend
04. Harvest
05. Old Man
06. Heart of Gold
07. Time Fades Away
08. Lookout Joe
09. New Mama
10. Alabama
11. Don’t Be Denied
Disc 3 (1973)
Tonight’s the Night
01. Speakin’ Out Jam *
02. Everybody’s Alone #
03. Tired Eyes
04. Tonight’s the Night
05. Mellow My Mind
06. World on a String
07. Speakin’ Out
08. Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *
09. Roll Another Number
10. New Mama
11. Albuquerque
12. Tonight’s the Night Part II
Disc 4 (1973)
Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live
01. Tonight’s the Night
02. Mellow My Mind
03. World on a String
04. Speakin’ Out
05. Albuquerque
06. New Mama
07. Roll Another Number
08. Tired Eyes
09. Tonight’s the Night Part II
10. Walk On
11. The Losing End #
Disc 5 (1974)
Walk On
01. Winterlong
02. Walk On
03. Bad Fog of Loneliness #
04. Borrowed Tune
05. Traces #
06. For the Turnstiles
07. Ambulance Blues
08. Motion Pictures
09. On the Beach
10. Revolution Blues
11. Vampire Blues
12. Greensleeves *
Disc 6 (1974)
The Old Homestead
01. Love/Art Blues #
02. Through My Sails #
03. Homefires
04. Pardon My Heart #
05. Hawaiian Sunrise #
06. LA Girls and Ocean Boys *
07. Pushed It Over the End #
08. On the Beach #
09. Vacancy #
10. One More Sign #
11. Frozen Man *
12. Give Me Strength *
13. Bad News Comes to Town #
14. Changing Highways #
15. Love/Art Blues #
16. The Old Homestead
17. Daughters *
18. Deep Forbidden Lake
19. Love/Art Blues #
Disc 7 (1974)
Homegrown
01. Separate Ways
02. Try
03. Mexico
04. Love Is a Rose
05. Homegrown
06. Florida
07. Kansas
08. We Don’t Smoke It No More
09. White Line
10. Vacancy
11. Little Wing
12. Star of Bethlehem
Disc 8 (1975)
Dume
01. Ride My Llama #
02. Cortez the Killer
03. Don’t Cry No Tears
04. Born to Run *
05. Barstool Blues
06. Danger Bird
07. Stupid Girl
08. Kansas #
09. Powderfinger #
10. Hawaii #
11. Drive Back
12. Lookin’ for a Love
13. Pardon My Heart
14. Too Far Gone #
15. Pocahontas #
16. No One Seems to Know #
Disc 9 (1976)
Look Out for My Love
01. Like a Hurricane
02. Lotta Love
03. Lookin’ for a Love
04. Separate Ways #
05. Let It Shine #
06. Long May You Run
07. Fontainebleau
08. Traces #
09. Mellow My Mind #
10. Midnight on the Bay #
11. Stringman #
12. Mediterranean *
13. Ocean Girl #
14. Midnight on the Bay #
15. Human Highway #
Disc 10 (1976)
Odeon Budokan
01. The Old Laughing Lady #
02. After the Gold Rush #
03. Too For Gone #
04. Old Man #
05. Stringinan #
06. Don’t Cry No Tears #
07. Cowgirl in the Sand #
08. Lotto Love #
09. Drive Back #
10. Cortez the Killer #
* = previously unreleased song
# = new unreleased version