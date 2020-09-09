Netflix is getting into the spooky business. Today, the streaming giant announced their Fall programming, which they’ve aptly dubbed Netflix and Chills. This includes new movies, shows, and all kinds of tricks and treats for the living room.
Among the many highlights is Mike Flanagan’s new miniseries The Haunting of Bly Manor, Adam Sandler’s kooky new comedy Hubie Halloween, Ben Wheatley’s reimagining of Rebecca, and a second volume of Unsolved Mysteries.
That’s all without mentioning Ryan Murphy’s creepy Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series Ratched, Rachel Talalay’s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, and a number of children’s programming like The Worst Witch and A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween.
Peruse the full calendar below and stay tuned for more things to go bump in your night. Let’s not forget, Netflix isn’t the only network getting into the spirit as Shudder previously announced they’re offering 61 Days of Halloween.
And so are we! At Consequence of Sound, spooky is year-round, what with The Losers’ Club, Halloweenies, Psychoanalysis, and The Horror Virgin, and you can bet your pumpkins we’ll be carving up some wonderful features in the weeks ahead.
Netflix and Chills 2020 Schedule
Available September 18th
Ratched
Available October 1st
La Révolution
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
The Worst Witch: Season 4
Available October 2nd
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
The Binding
Vampires vs. The Bronx
Available October 6th
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Available October 7th
Hubie Halloween
To the Lake
Available October 9th
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
Available October 14th
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
Available October 16th
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
Available October 19th
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
Available October 21st
Rebecca
Available October 22nd
Cadaver
Available October 28th
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Available October 30th
The Day of the Lord
His House