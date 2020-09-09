Netflix and Chills

Netflix is getting into the spooky business. Today, the streaming giant announced their Fall programming, which they’ve aptly dubbed Netflix and Chills. This includes new movies, shows, and all kinds of tricks and treats for the living room.

Among the many highlights is Mike Flanagan’s new miniseries The Haunting of Bly Manor, Adam Sandler’s kooky new comedy Hubie Halloween, Ben Wheatley’s reimagining of Rebecca, and a second volume of Unsolved Mysteries.



That’s all without mentioning Ryan Murphy’s creepy Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series Ratched, Rachel Talalay’s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, and a number of children’s programming like The Worst Witch and A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween.

Peruse the full calendar below and stay tuned for more things to go bump in your night. Let’s not forget, Netflix isn’t the only network getting into the spirit as Shudder previously announced they’re offering 61 Days of Halloween.

And so are we! At Consequence of Sound, spooky is year-round, what with The Losers’ Club, Halloweenies, Psychoanalysis, and The Horror Virgin, and you can bet your pumpkins we’ll be carving up some wonderful features in the weeks ahead.

Netflix and Chills 2020 Schedule

Available September 18th

Ratched

Available October 1st

La Révolution

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

The Worst Witch: Season 4

Available October 2nd

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

The Binding

Vampires vs. The Bronx

Available October 6th

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Available October 7th

Hubie Halloween

To the Lake

Available October 9th

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

Available October 14th

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Available October 16th

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

Available October 19th

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

Available October 21st

Rebecca

Available October 22nd

Cadaver

Available October 28th

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Available October 30th

The Day of the Lord

His House