Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Netflix’s Rebecca Trailer Offers First Look at Ben Wheatley’s Spin on a Classic: Watch

Lily James and Armie Hammer lead the new reimagining of Daphne du Maurier's Gothic novel

by
on September 08, 2020, 9:42am
Anticipated Movies of Fall 2020
Rebecca (Netflix)

High Rise and Free Fire director Ben Wheatley returns with arguably his greatest risk yet. He’s adapting Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 Gothic novel Rebecca. Yes, the same Rebecca that Alfred Hitchcock adapted in 1940 which went on to win Best Picture. Today, Netflix has released the first trailer for the romantic thriller ahead of its October 21st release.

Lily James stars as Mrs. de Winter, a newly wed who has just moved in with her husband Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer) on his remote English estate. Here’s the rub: de Winter is a widower, and his past will soon cast an inescapable shadow over his new wife, particularly by their evil housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

It’s a rich story for the times, and one that should keep us all entertained when it finally arrives in October. Even so, much like Mrs. de Winter, Wheatley will no doubt have a number of Danvers comparing his work to Hitchcock’s — it’s only inevitable. Based on the trailer below, though, it would appear the film should speak for itself.

Editors' Picks

In addition to the aforementioned, the film stars Tom Goodman-Hill, Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, and Ann Dowd. The Woman in Black screenwriter Jane Goldman — who is also on Matthew Vaughn’s speed dial when it comes to scripts — co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Clint Mansell is handling the score.

Catch the trailer below.

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Fender Announces New Billie Eilish Signature Ukulele
Next Story
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Contributed to 260,000 New Cases of Coronavirus, Study Finds
justice league the snyder cut director's cut first trailer watch dc fandome footage
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Director’s Cut Revealed in First Trailer: Watch
tom holland the devil all the time trailer netflix movie
Everyone Is Evil in the Trailer for Netflix’s The Devil All the Time: Watch
American Pickle Trailer
HBO Max’s An American Pickle Trailer Gives Us Two Seth Rogens In One Movie: Watch
Pete Davidson the king of staten island judd apatow trailer movie watch
Pete Davidson Is The King of Staten Island in Trailer for Judd Apatow’s New Movie: Watch
Tom Hanks in Greyhound
Tom Hanks Takes on WW2 Nazi U-Boats in Greyhound Trailer: Watch
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.