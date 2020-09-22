Menu
Netflix Cancels The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Right After It Wins an Emmy

The prequel series premiered to critical acclaim, but lasted only a single season

by
on September 21, 2020, 10:37pm
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Cancelled
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is kaput over at Netflix. As i09 reports, the streaming giant has canceled the fantasy puppet drama after only a single season and after it won Outstanding Children’s Program at the Creative Emmys.

“We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world,” a Netflix spokesperson shared. “We’re thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend.”

It’s admittedly a surprise. The prequel series to the 1982 classic premiered last August to critical acclaim. Our own Clint Worthington called it “a heartwarming return” and found the “Jim Henson Company at the height of its powers.”

In an accompanying statement, Lisa Henson acknowledged that the story isn’t over, writing: “We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future.”

She continued:

“Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.”

There is a possibility that the story could wrap up on ink. BOOM! Comics had previously published a sequel series to the franchise, so perhaps they’ll find a way to double back and wrap up the prequel narrative in that medium.

It should be noted that this cancellation arrives just as Netflix finished second to HBO in Emmy wins. Most of their triumphs, in fact, came not from the major categories but from the Creative Arts Emmys, making this move all the more curious.

Alas, you can revisit the first season on Netflix.

