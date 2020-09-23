Menu
Netflix Unveils the Spooky First Trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor: Watch

This spiritual successor to The Haunting of Hill House comes to life on October 9th

by
on September 23, 2020, 12:41pm
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Netflix has opened the crypt on the first trailer for Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly ManorIf nothing else is clear from the preview, the young governess played by Victoria Pedretti has been criminally underpaid.

This spiritual successor to 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House is based on Henry James’ classic tale The Turn of the Screw. It follows a young woman to Bly Manor, where she is charged with the care and education of an adolescent brother and sister. The original 1898 novella develops a charged atmosphere of doubt; and while the governess strongly suspects there are ghosts communicating with the children, the reader is never quite certain. Well, the trailer brooks no such doubts: these ghosts are real, and they are here to fuck shit up.

In addition to Pedretti, the cast includes Flanagan regulars Henry ThomasOliver Jackson-Cohen, and his wife Kate Siegel, as well as new teammates T’Nia Miller and Rahul Kohli. Check out the first trailer below.

The Haunting of Bly Manor comes to life October 9th on Netflix. Revisit the teaser trailer now. Flanagan is currently writing the screenplay for Stephen King’s Revival.

