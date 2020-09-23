What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Netflix is bringing both the chills and the originals in October 2020.

When it comes to tricks and treats, the candy is overflowing: Mike Flanagan’s new miniseries The Haunting of Bly Manor, Adam Sandler’s kooky new comedy Hubie Halloween, Ben Wheatley’s reimagining of Rebecca, and more Unsolved Mysteries.



In terms of creepy-less originals, this isn’t any handful of pennies: Aaron Sorkin’s start-studded historical drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, the new music series Song Exploder, a BLACKPINK documentary, and more David Letterman.

There’s also the final season of Schitt’s Creek, ParaNorman for some family Fall fun, and plenty of adult thrillers for late at night — you know, like Along Came a Spider, Basic Instinct, Cape Fear, Fargo, and In a Valley of Violence.

Oh, and don’t forget that Parks and Recreation waves bye-bye come September 30th.

Check out the entire list below and plan your October accordingly. To help round out your streaming sessions, see what’s hitting Disney+ and Hulu, then stay tuned for guides surrounding HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Shudder.

What’s Coming

Available October 1st

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — Netflix Original

Cape Fear

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — Netflix Original

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

Pasal Kau / All Because of You — Netflix Film

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

The Worst Witch: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Available October 2nd

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — Netflix Family

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This — Netflix Film

The Binding — Netflix Film

Dick Johnson Is Dead — Netflix Documentary

Emily in Paris — Netflix Original

Òlòtūré — Netflix Film

Serious Men — Netflix Film

Song Exploder — Netflix Original

Vampires vs. the Bronx — Netflix Film

Available October 4th

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary

Available October 6th

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero — Netflix Family

Walk Away from Love

Available October 7th

Hubie Halloween

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

To the Lake — Netflix Original

Available October 9th

Deaf U — Netflix Original

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — Netflix Family

The Forty-Year-Old Version — Netflix Film

Ginny Weds Sunny — Netflix Film

The Haunting of Bly Manor — Netflix Original

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — Netflix Family

Available October 12th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Available October 13th

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — Netflix Comedy Special

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — Netflix Family

Available October 14th

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — Netflix Documentary

Moneyball

Available October 15th

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — Netflix Film

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain — Netflix Film

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona — Netflix Documentary

Social Distance — Netflix Original

Available October 16th

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — Netflix Original

Dream Home Makeover — Netflix Original

Grand Army — Netflix Original

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution — Netflix Original

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — Netflix Family

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix Film

Unfriended

Available October 18th

ParaNorman

Available October 19th

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary

Available October 20th

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — Netflix Family

Available October 21st

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Rebecca — Netflix Film

Available October 22nd

Bending the Arc

Cadaver — Netflix Film

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Available October 23rd

Barbarians — Netflix Original

Move — Netflix Original

Over the Moon — Netflix Film

Perdida — Netflix Original

The Queen’s Gambit — Netflix Original

Available October 27th

Blood of Zeus — Netflix Anime

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — Netflix Documentary

Available October 28th

Holidate — Netflix Film

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — Netflix Film

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — Netflix Documentary

Available October 30th

Bronx — Netflix Film

The Day of the Lord — Netflix Film

His House — Netflix Film

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Suburra: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Available October 31st

The 12th Man

What’s Leaving Netflix

Leaving September 30th

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving October 1st

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving October 2nd

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving October 6th

The Water Diviner

Leaving October 7th

The Last Airbender

Leaving October 17th

The Green Hornet

Leaving October 19th

Paper Year

Leaving October 22nd

While We’re Young

Leaving October 26th

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving October 30th

Kristy

What’s coming to the other streaming services in October 2020:

