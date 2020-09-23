What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Netflix is bringing both the chills and the originals in October 2020.
When it comes to tricks and treats, the candy is overflowing: Mike Flanagan’s new miniseries The Haunting of Bly Manor, Adam Sandler’s kooky new comedy Hubie Halloween, Ben Wheatley’s reimagining of Rebecca, and more Unsolved Mysteries.
In terms of creepy-less originals, this isn’t any handful of pennies: Aaron Sorkin’s start-studded historical drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, the new music series Song Exploder, a BLACKPINK documentary, and more David Letterman.
There’s also the final season of Schitt’s Creek, ParaNorman for some family Fall fun, and plenty of adult thrillers for late at night — you know, like Along Came a Spider, Basic Instinct, Cape Fear, Fargo, and In a Valley of Violence.
Oh, and don’t forget that Parks and Recreation waves bye-bye come September 30th.
Check out the entire list below and plan your October accordingly. To help round out your streaming sessions, see what’s hitting Disney+ and Hulu, then stay tuned for guides surrounding HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Shudder.
What’s Coming
Available October 1st
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — Netflix Original
Cape Fear
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — Netflix Original
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
Pasal Kau / All Because of You — Netflix Film
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
The Worst Witch: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Available October 2nd
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — Netflix Family
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This — Netflix Film
The Binding — Netflix Film
Dick Johnson Is Dead — Netflix Documentary
Emily in Paris — Netflix Original
Òlòtūré — Netflix Film
Serious Men — Netflix Film
Song Exploder — Netflix Original
Vampires vs. the Bronx — Netflix Film
Available October 4th
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
Available October 6th
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero — Netflix Family
Walk Away from Love
Available October 7th
Hubie Halloween
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
To the Lake — Netflix Original
Available October 9th
Deaf U — Netflix Original
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — Netflix Family
The Forty-Year-Old Version — Netflix Film
Ginny Weds Sunny — Netflix Film
The Haunting of Bly Manor — Netflix Original
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — Netflix Family
Available October 12th
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Available October 13th
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — Netflix Comedy Special
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — Netflix Family
Available October 14th
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — Netflix Documentary
Moneyball
Available October 15th
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — Netflix Film
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain — Netflix Film
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona — Netflix Documentary
Social Distance — Netflix Original
Available October 16th
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — Netflix Original
Dream Home Makeover — Netflix Original
Grand Army — Netflix Original
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution — Netflix Original
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — Netflix Family
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix Film
Unfriended
Available October 18th
ParaNorman
Available October 19th
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary
Available October 20th
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — Netflix Family
Available October 21st
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Rebecca — Netflix Film
Available October 22nd
Bending the Arc
Cadaver — Netflix Film
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Available October 23rd
Barbarians — Netflix Original
Move — Netflix Original
Over the Moon — Netflix Film
Perdida — Netflix Original
The Queen’s Gambit — Netflix Original
Available October 27th
Blood of Zeus — Netflix Anime
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — Netflix Documentary
Available October 28th
Holidate — Netflix Film
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — Netflix Film
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — Netflix Documentary
Available October 30th
Bronx — Netflix Film
The Day of the Lord — Netflix Film
His House — Netflix Film
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Suburra: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Available October 31st
The 12th Man
What’s Leaving Netflix
Leaving September 30th
Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving October 1st
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Leaving October 2nd
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Leaving October 6th
The Water Diviner
Leaving October 7th
The Last Airbender
Leaving October 17th
The Green Hornet
Leaving October 19th
Paper Year
Leaving October 22nd
While We’re Young
Leaving October 26th
Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving October 30th
Kristy
