What’s Coming to Hulu in October 2020

Hulu is bringing the tricks and treats for October 2020 — or rather “Huluween”.

When it comes to originals, the streaming service is in full supply with the debut season of Monsterland, Clive Barker’s Books of Blood anthology film, and the highly anticipated premiere of new horror comedy Bad Hair.



Also exciting is the glutton’s worth of essential horror rentals, including Interview with the Vampire, Deep Blue Sea, Hostel I and II, House of 1000 Corpses, Martyrs, Fallen, and the entire Blade trilogy. Vamp it up!

Of course, if horror ain’t your thing, there’s also the addition of last year’s underrated Terminator: Dark Fate, Will Ferrell’s incredibly underrated comedy Kicking and Screaming, and the equally underrated Wayne’s World 2.

Check out the full list below, pick up some Halloween candy, and, of course, subscribe to Hulu. Stay tuned for guides on what’s hitting HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Shudder, and Netflix.

What’s Coming to Hulu October 2020

Available October 1st

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8 (Food Network)

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18 (ITV)

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9 (ID)

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (ID)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18 (HGTV)

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Flay List: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1 (ID)

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

Available October 2nd

Monsterland: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Connecting: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available October 3rd

Ma Ma (2015)

Available October 4th

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere (NBC)

Available October 5th

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Available October 7th

Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Next: Series Premiere (Fox)

Available October 8th

Scream 4 (2011)

Available October 9th

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Available October 11th

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Available October 12th

The Swing Of Things (2020)

Available October 14th

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere (ABC)

Available October 15th

The Purge: Complete Season 2 (USA)

Treadstone: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Life After Basketball (2019)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

Available October 16th

Helstrom: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Painted Bird (2019)

Available October 17th

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere (ABC)

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode (Adult Swim)

Available October 18th

Friend Request (2016)

Available October 19th

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere (ABC)

Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere (ABC)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Available October 20th

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4 (Vice)

Available October 21st

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Available October 21st

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

Available October 23th

Bad Hair: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Available October 26th

Homeland: Complete Season 8 (Showtime)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Available October 29th

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Bad Therapy (2020)

What’s Leaving in September 2020

Leaving October 31st

31 (2016)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Good Woman (2006)

After Life (2010)

An American Haunting (2006)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Australia (2008)

The Bellboy (1960)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

The Bounty (1984)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bug (1975)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Executioners (2018)

Footloose (1984)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Gloria (2014)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part Ii (2007)

Hot Rod (2007)

The Impossible (2012)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Life of Pi (2012)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margin Call (2011)

Martyrs (2016)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Psycho Granny (2019)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Red (2010)

The Sandman (2018)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

Spaceballs (1987)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

The Terminator (1984)

Trapped Model (2019)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Vampire (2011)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Walking Tall (1973)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)