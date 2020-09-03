Menu
Nick Cave Announces Idiot Prayer Live Album

His solo piano performance will also be screened in select theaters in November

on September 03, 2020, 9:21am
Nick Cave
Nick Cave (photo via Idiot Prayer)

Nick Cave has announced a physical release for his recent one-off solo piano performance called Idiot Prayer. It will be available digitally and on CD and vinyl beginning November 20th. Additionally, the film will screen in select theaters globally on November 5th.

Idiot Prayer was recorded at London’s Alexandra Palace in June 2020 as the UK slowly emerged from lockdown, and “was conceived as a reaction to the confinement and Isolation of the preceding months,” a press release notes. The 22-song set included material ranging from early Bad Seeds and Grinderman through Cave’s most recent album, Ghosteen.

The film first premiered in July as a one-off paid livestream. The forthcoming physical release will include four unaired performances, and be pressed on double vinyl.

Pre-orders for the album are now ongoing through Cave’s website, while tickets for the theatrical screenings go on sale beginning September 10th (except in the US, where an on-sale date is forthcoming).

Below, watch a trailer for Idiot Prayer and see the concert’s full setlist.

Idiot Prayer Artwork:

Nick Cave Idiot Prayer artwork

Idiot Prayer Setlist:
Idiot Prayer (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song) (live debut)
Sad Waters (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
Brompton Oratory (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
Palaces of Montezuma (Grinderman song)
Girl in Amber (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
Man in the Moon (Grinderman song)
Nobody’s Baby Now (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
(Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For? (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
Waiting for You (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
The Mercy Seat (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
Euthanasia (live debut)
Jubilee Street (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
Far From Me (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
He Wants You (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song) (first performance since 2013)
Higgs Boson Blues (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
Stranger Than Kindness (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
Into My Arms (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
The Ship Song (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
Black Hair (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)
Galleon Ship (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

