Nine Inch Nails’ Quake Soundtrack and Trent Reznor’s The Social Network Score Get Vinyl Releases

Nine Inch Nails' Quake LP and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' The Social Network LP, courtesy of Funhouse Entertainment

Nine Inch Nails’ soundtrack for the classic 1996 first-person shooter Quake is now available on vinyl for the first time ever. In addition, a “Definitive Edition” vinyl reissue of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Oscar-winning score for The Social Network has also been released.

The brooding soundtrack for Quake showcased Reznor’s early interest in dark soundscapes and ambient music. He would explore these musical ideas further on future Nine Inch Nails albums, but Quake stands as an early foray into the world of instrumental soundtracks.



Of note for vinyl collectors, the Quake score has never been officially released as a stand-alone soundtrack. The music on the game’s original CD-ROM could be accessed on a standard CD player, though the new vinyl set is the first time its been officially released and credited exclusively to Nine Inch Nails.

If the Quake OST is an early example of Reznor’s dark ambient leanings, then his collaboration with Ross on The Social Network score is the work of a venerable master. The tension-filled film is held together by the churning synths and atonal frequencies that percolate underneath the dialogue.

The music for The Social Network earned Reznor and Ross an Academy Award for Best Original Score in 2011. Also of note for collectors, the original vinyl pressing of The Social Network OST goes for upwards of $200.

Order the 180-gram double LP editions of Quake and The Social Network via Nine Inch Nails website. Check out the full tracklist and artwork below.

Quake 2xLP Artwork:



The Social Network 2xLP Artwork:



Quake 2xLP Tracklist:

Side A

1. Quake Theme

2. Aftermath

3. The Hall of Souls

Side B

1. It Is Raped

2. Parallel Dimensions

3. Life

Side C

1. Damnation

2. Focus

3. Falling

4. The Reaction

The Social Network (Definitive Edition) 2xLP Tracklist:

Side A

1. Hand Covers Bruise

2. In Motion

3. A Familiar Taste

4. It Catches Up With You

5. Intriguing Possibilities

Side B

1. Painted Sun in Abstract

2. 3:14 Every Night

3. Pieces Form the Whole

4. Carbon Prevails

5. Eventually We Find Our Way

Side C

1. Penetration

2. In the Hall of the Mountain King

3. On We March

4. Magnetic

Side D

1. Almost Home

2. Hand Covers Bruise, Reprise

3. Complication With Optimistic Outcome

4. The Gentle Hum of Anxiety

5. Soft Trees Break the Fall