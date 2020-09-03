Menu
No Time to Die Trailer Offers a Real Look at Rami Malek’s Terrifying Safin: Watch

Also see Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch taking names alongside 007

on September 03, 2020, 9:39am
No Time to Die Trailer
No Time to Die (MGM)

James Bond … is still planning to return in 2020. In a wild twist of fate, the highly anticipated and much-delayed No Time to Die may actually be one of the few remaining blockbusters to see the light in this godforsaken year. Today, MGM recharged the hype machine with an explosive new trailer that promises 007 will be back by November.

Now billed as “the mission that changes everything”, the fifth and final outing for Daniel Craig appears to be his diciest yet. In the trailer below, we see even more glimpses of his adventure, which includes the kind of literal high-wire stunts that may just be enough to get this bloody writer back into theaters again. Just maybe.

We also get our first real look at Oscar winner Rami Malek as main villain Safin. His face is certainly a far cry away from the chiseled looks of Freddie Mercury, and he’s looking as fiendish as ever here. Also getting some screentime here are Ana De Armas as Paloma and Lashana Lynch as Nomi, who should help shoulder some of the action from Craig.

Jump in below.

Cary Fukunaga directs from a screenplay by Neal PurvisRobert WadeScott Z. Burns, and Fleabag and Killing Eve mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Hans Zimmer is handling the score with Billie Eilish delivering the opening number.

Other returning cast members include Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Léa Seydoux, as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ralph Fiennes as M., Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, and Christoph Waltz returning as Blofeld.

Newcomers to the cast include Ana De Armas as Paloma, David Dencik as Waldo, Billy Magnussen and Dali Benssalah in undisclosed roles, and, finally, Lashana Lynch as Nomi, who takes over Bond’s secret agent number: 007.

No Time to Die hits UK cinemas on November 12th and domestically on November 20th.

Nick Cave Announces Idiot Prayer Live Album
Jay Park’s H1GHR MUSIC Showcases Seoul and Seattle Hip-Hop Talent on RED TAPE: Stream
