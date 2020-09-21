Noel Gallagher Blames America for Sexualizing Female Artists

Noel Gallagher

Welp, Noel Gallagher said something fucking stupid again.

Last week, the former Oasis co-frontman revealed that he’s an anti-masker. “There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now,” he complained at the time. Now, he’s made the ridiculous claim that America is entirely responsible for the sexualization of female artists.



The 53-year-old revealed his latest ill-informed opinion to The Daily Star (via NME) after watching Miley Cyrus’ recent “Midnight Sky” performance at the MTV VMAs. “That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some fucking shit and even my nine-year-old [Sonny] said, ‘Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?’”

“Women have been sexualized because of America,” continued Gallagher. “British culture would never sexualize a female. This has all come from America — that juvenile, jock, stupid fucking culture.”

Last year, a survey found that nearly half of UK musicians had been sexually harassed while working within the so-called “lad culture” music industry, and 85% of those victims are afraid to speak out in fear of career repercussions. But yeah, Noel, only America has a problem with treating non-male musicians like sex objects.

That’s not to say that there isn’t legitimacy to the premise that sexism is ingrained into the American music industry. The British artist’s comments were insultingly narrow-minded, but Cyrus herself had major issues with the way MTV’s camera people filmed her performance last month.

Speaking with Joe Rogan a few weeks ago, Cyrus said, “The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the fucking lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off.”

According to Cyrus, an MTV producer made the following comment after she got her bracelet caught in her dress: “You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.” Cyrus replied, “And I said, ‘Well, a guy wouldn’t be doing this because a guy doesn’t sell your show with sex the way that I’m going to.’”

It’s unclear whether Gallagher was aware of Cyrus’ own comments about the VMAs before making his own, but the Oasis rocker has been known to be a historically petty potato and a bit narcissistic, so this viewpoint isn’t totally out of character regardless. After all, he is a man who’s recent take on face masks during a worldwide pandemic is as follows: “I don’t give a fuck. I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else. If every other cunt’s wearing a mask I’m not gonna catch it off them, and If I’ve got it then they’re not gonna catch it off me. I think it’s a piss take.”