Noel Gallagher is an Anti-Masker: “The Whole Thing is Bollocks”

Noel Gallagher, photo by Mitch Ikeda

I’m sorry to report Noel Gallagher is an anti-masker.

The outspoken Oasis guitarist explained his stance during a recent interview on The Matt Morgan Podcast. “Listen to me, it’s not a law,” Gallagher remarked. “There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now.”



In justifying his decision to go maskless, Gallagher repeatedly downplayed the severity of the virus and pointed to professional football players who do not experience any symptoms. He also doesn’t understand why people are required to wear a mask on public transit or at a barbershop shop, but can take it off when eating. “Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me but see me having a sandwich and go, ‘Leave him, he’s having his lunch.'”

“I don’t give a fuck,” Gallagher added. “I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else. If every other cunt’s wearing a mask I’m not gonna catch it off them, and If I’ve got it then they’re not gonna catch it off me. I think it’s a piss take.”

Gallagher even admitted to having a total Karen moment during a recent trip to a store. After being denied entry for refusing to wear a mask, Gallagher said he asked to speak to the store’s manager.

Listen to Gallagher’s full comments below.

Incidentally, Gallagher’s brother, Liam, does not hold the same aversion to masks as Noel. “Don’t like it but it’s gotta be done,” Liam recently tweeted in reply to a fan who asked if he wore masks.

Be like Liam, and not Noel, and wear a mask.

