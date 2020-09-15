Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Noel Gallagher is an Anti-Masker: “The Whole Thing is Bollocks”

"There's too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now"

by
on September 15, 2020, 12:16pm
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Blue Moon Rising New Song New Single Stream
Noel Gallagher, photo by Mitch Ikeda

I’m sorry to report Noel Gallagher is an anti-masker.

The outspoken Oasis guitarist explained his stance during a recent interview on The Matt Morgan Podcast. “Listen to me, it’s not a law,” Gallagher remarked. “There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now.”

In justifying his decision to go maskless, Gallagher repeatedly downplayed the severity of the virus and pointed to professional football players who do not experience any symptoms. He also doesn’t understand why people are required to wear a mask on public transit or at a barbershop shop, but can take it off when eating. “Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me but see me having a sandwich and go, ‘Leave him, he’s having his lunch.'”

“I don’t give a fuck,” Gallagher added. “I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else. If every other cunt’s wearing a mask I’m not gonna catch it off them, and If I’ve got it then they’re not gonna catch it off me. I think it’s a piss take.”

Gallagher even admitted to having a total Karen moment during a recent trip to a store. After being denied entry for refusing to wear a mask, Gallagher said he asked to speak to the store’s manager.

Listen to Gallagher’s full comments below.

Incidentally, Gallagher’s brother, Liam, does not hold the same aversion to masks as Noel. “Don’t like it but it’s gotta be done,” Liam recently tweeted in reply to a fan who asked if he wore masks.

Be like Liam, and not Noel, and wear a mask.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Angie McMahon Shares Origins of Her Piano Cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “The River”: Stream
Next Story
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Drop New Song “Straws in the Wind”: Stream
liam-gallagher-mtv-unplugged-live-album-stream-release-new-music
Liam Gallagher Releases MTV Unplugged Live Album: Stream
Liam Gallagher and Mark LaneganLiam Gallagher and Mark Lanegan
Liam Gallagher and Mark Lanegan Are Fighting on Twitter About Something That Happened 24 Years Ago
oasis don't stop demo noel gallagher
Noel Gallagher Unearths Lost Oasis Demo “Don’t Stop…”: Stream
Liam Gallagher Free Concert Uk Health Care Workers London O2 Arena
Liam Gallagher Announces Free Concert for UK Healthcare Workers
Liam Gallagher Live Album MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Announces MTV Unplugged Live Album, Shares “Gone”: Stream
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.