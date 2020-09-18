Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Ozzy Osbourne Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Blizzard of Ozz with Animated “Crazy Train” Video and More

A vinyl reissue, radio special, documentary, and listening party highlight the festivities

by
on September 18, 2020, 2:42pm
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Ozzy Osbourne is commemorating the 40th anniversary of his legendary solo debut, Blizzard of Ozz, with a wealth of experiences and goodies.

In addition to the previously announced expanded digital edition of Blizzard of Ozz, Osbourne is re-releasing the 2010 documentary 30 Years After the Blizzard in HD while also sharing a newly created animated music video for “Crazy Train” — arguably Ozzy’s most well-known solo recording and perennial sports arena anthem.

The festivities don’t stop there: SiriusXM Radio will air a one-hour special on Osbourne’s station, “Ozzy’s Boneyard”, on Friday (September 18th) at 5 p.m. ET. And if that’s not enough, Osbourne himself is hosting a Twitter listening party on Sunday (September 20th) at 7 p.m. ET, discussing songs from the album.

Tons of new Blizzard-themed merchandise has also hit Osbourne’s online store, including a replica of the 1980 tour T-shirt, a jersey, tour jacket, and an enamel pin. Blizzard of Ozz will also receive a colored vinyl repressing — its first vinyl reissue since 2011 — available exclusively via Best Buy.

Editors' Picks

For those who are new to Osbourne’s first solo album, the anniversary content serves as a crash-course into the making of the metal classic. 30 Years After the Blizzard was originally included in the out-of-print Blizzard of Ozz/Diary of a Madman box set. The new HD version will be available on YouTube for a week. The Sirirus XM special complements the viewing with a conversation between Ozzy and close friend/musician Billy Morrison, featuring a track-by-track breakdown of Blizzard.

Check out the new animated video for “Crazy Train” below, followed by images of the limited-edition apparel and vinyl reissue. Order the newly released expanded digital edition of Blizzard of Ozz via Sony and Amazon.

Ozzy Osbourne - Blizzard of Ozz

Ozzy Osbourne

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Bryan Cranston Is a Guilty Judge in Trailer for New Series Your Honor: Watch
Next Story
The Replacements Unveil New Music Video for “Can’t Hardly Wait”: Watch
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.