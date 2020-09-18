Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Ozzy Osbourne is commemorating the 40th anniversary of his legendary solo debut, Blizzard of Ozz, with a wealth of experiences and goodies.

In addition to the previously announced expanded digital edition of Blizzard of Ozz, Osbourne is re-releasing the 2010 documentary 30 Years After the Blizzard in HD while also sharing a newly created animated music video for “Crazy Train” — arguably Ozzy’s most well-known solo recording and perennial sports arena anthem.



The festivities don’t stop there: SiriusXM Radio will air a one-hour special on Osbourne’s station, “Ozzy’s Boneyard”, on Friday (September 18th) at 5 p.m. ET. And if that’s not enough, Osbourne himself is hosting a Twitter listening party on Sunday (September 20th) at 7 p.m. ET, discussing songs from the album.

Tons of new Blizzard-themed merchandise has also hit Osbourne’s online store, including a replica of the 1980 tour T-shirt, a jersey, tour jacket, and an enamel pin. Blizzard of Ozz will also receive a colored vinyl repressing — its first vinyl reissue since 2011 — available exclusively via Best Buy.

For those who are new to Osbourne’s first solo album, the anniversary content serves as a crash-course into the making of the metal classic. 30 Years After the Blizzard was originally included in the out-of-print Blizzard of Ozz/Diary of a Madman box set. The new HD version will be available on YouTube for a week. The Sirirus XM special complements the viewing with a conversation between Ozzy and close friend/musician Billy Morrison, featuring a track-by-track breakdown of Blizzard.

Check out the new animated video for “Crazy Train” below, followed by images of the limited-edition apparel and vinyl reissue. Order the newly released expanded digital edition of Blizzard of Ozz via Sony and Amazon.