Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Pallbearer Share New Song “The Quicksand of Existing”: Stream

The band's upcoming album Forgotten Days arrives October 23rd

by
on September 18, 2020, 12:23pm
Pallbearer Third Single
Pallbearer, photo by Ebru Yildiz

With Pallbearer gearing up to release their fourth album, Forgotten Days, the band has today offered up the LP’s third single, “The Quicksand of Existing”.

The track continues a string of strong singles for the album, including “Rite of Passage” and the title track. Again, it’s Pallbearer in full doom mode. Chugging riffs make way for Brett Campbell’s vocals, delivered in a theatrical style that invokes the genre’s great singers like Ozzy Osbourne and Scott Weinrich. Director Ben Meredith’s narrative video for the song parallels the band’s own concept — the song being a “reflection on family and loss,” according to the band.

“As we strive to be, the forces of entropy perpetually pull us down into a state of being unmade,” bassist/songwriter Joseph D. Rowland said in a press release. “The body degrades; the mind and memories fray into unwoven threads, no longer connected to the rich fabric of the self. Choices made upon our separate and conjoined paths may find us engulfed in a mire of our unmaking. I wanted this song to face this reality with a grim determination.”

If the three singles are indicative of the rest of Forgotten Days, fans are in for a riff-filled philosophical journey. The band’s lyrics have always veered toward the literary, cemented by a backbone of surging heavy metal that remains as crushing as it is emotional. The band tapped producer Randall Dunn to conjure the sound of the new album, Dunn having previously worked with such doom luminaries as Sunn O))) and Earth.

Editors' Picks

Forgotten Days arrives October 23rd, with pre-orders available via Nuclear Blast and Amazon. Stream the video for “The Quicksand of Existing” below.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
Lady Gaga Premieres New “911” Video: Watch
Next Story
Oh Sees (as Osees) Announce New Album Metamorphosed, Share “Electric War”: Stream
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.