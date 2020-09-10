Pantera’s Reinventing the Steel Getting Deluxe 20th Anniversary Reissue with New Mix

Pantera circa Reinventing the Steel, courtesy of Rhino/Elektra

The 20th anniversary of Pantera’s final album, Reinventing the Steel, is being celebrated with a deluxe reissue featuring non-album tracks, rough mixes, and a new 2020 mix by original producer Terry Date. Along with the announcement, the new mixes for “Revolution Is My Name,” “Death Rattle,” and “We’ll Grind That Axe for a Long Time” are available to stream now.

The 3-CD and digital versions of the set, due October 30th, boast an archival feast for Pantera fans, collecting the new Terry Date mix, the original 2000 mix remastered, non-album tracks like their cover of Black Sabbath’s “Electric Funeral”, as well as 10 previously unreleased rough mixes. The new mixes in particular provide a beefy sonic update, making these songs sound as if they were recorded yesterday. The original, somewhat comical “fire jumper” album art has also been replaced with a fitting slab of diamond tread aluminum.



During the making of Reinventing the Steel, tensions were high in the Pantera camp. As bassist Rex Brown detailed in his autobiography, Official Truth, 101 Proof, it was the beginning of the end for the band. Vocalist Phil Anselmo was accused of saving his best lyrics for Down, his doom metal side-project alongside Brown. Anselmo and drummer Vinnie Paul’s relationship would deteriorate and never mend. But despite the turmoil, Pantera’s longtime producer Terry Date still wrangled in the band for a strong swan song album.

“Revolution is My Name” stands as one of Pantera’s greatest moments — a catchy and anthemic song that became the album’s obvious single. To illustrate the thorough nature of the Reinventing the Steel box set, four versions of that track alone are included: the 2020 mix, the remastered original, a radio edit, and the rough cut.

Vinyl fans can also rejoice, as the set will come in a double-LP gatefold on silver 180-gram wax, with the new Terry Date mix on one LP and the non-album tracks, covers, and radio mixes on the other. It will be limited to 5,000 copies, featuring an embossed foil jacket. The vinyl version is out on January 8th and should look spiffy on the shelf next your Pantera statues.

Pre-order the 20th anniversary edition of Reinventing the Steel via Amazon. Check out the three new Terry Date mixes in the YouTube playlist below, and followed by the deluxe album artwork and full tracklist.

Reinventing the Steel 20th Anniversary Artwork:

Reinventing the Steel 20th Anniversary 3xCD Tracklist:

Disc One: New Terry Date Mix

1. Hellbound

2. Goddamn Electric

3. Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit

4. You’ve Got To Belong To It

5. Revolution Is My Name

6. Death Rattle

7. We’ll Grind That Axe For A Long Time

8. Uplift

9. It Makes Them Disappear

10. I’ll Cast A Shadow

Disc Two: Original Album Remastered

1. Hellbound

2. Goddamn Electric

3. Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit

4. You’ve Got To Belong To It

5. Revolution Is My Name

6. Death Rattle

7. We’ll Grind That Axe For A Long Time

8. Uplift

9. It Makes Them Disappear

10. I’ll Cast A Shadow

Bonus Tracks

11. Goddamn Electric – Radio Mix

12. Revolution Is My Name – Radio Edit

13. I’ll Cast A Shadow – Radio Edit

14. Goddamn Electric – Radio Edit

Disc Three: Bonus Tracks

Non-Album Tracks & Covers

1. Avoid The Light

2. Immortally Insane

3. Cat Scratch Fever

4. Hole In The Sky

5. Electric Funeral

Instrumental Rough Mixes

6. Hellbound *

7. Goddamn Electric *

8. Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit *

9. You’ve Got To Belong To It *

10. Revolution Is My Name *

11. Death Rattle *

12. We’ll Grind That Axe For A Long Time *

13. Uplift *

14. It Makes Them Disappear *

15. I’ll Cast A Shadow *

Reinventing the Steel 20th Anniversary 2xLP Tracklist:

LP1: New Terry Date Mix

Side A

1. Hellbound

2. Goddamn Electric

3. Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit

4. You’ve Got To Belong To It

5. Revolution Is My Name

Side B

1. Death Rattle

2. We’ll Grind That Axe For A Long Time

3. Uplift

4. It Makes Them Disappear

5. I’ll Cast A Shadow

LP2: Bonus Tracks

Side A

1. Avoid The Light

2. Immortally Insane

3. Cat Scratch Fever

4. Hole In The Sky

Side B

1. Electric Funeral

2. Goddamn Electric – Radio Mix

3. Revolution Is My Name – Radio Edit

4. I’ll Cast A Shadow – Radio Edit

*previously unreleased