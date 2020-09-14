Menu
Phoebe Bridgers Performs Three Punisher Songs on CBS This Morning: Watch

The Saturday Sessions set featured "Kyoto", "Garden Song", and "I Know the End"

by
on September 13, 2020, 11:20pm
phoebe bridgers cbs this morning saturday sessions kyoto garden song i know the end watch

Phoebe Bridgers has kept up her prolific streak into September. After taking part in a Daniel Johnston livestream tribute, playing a Tiny Desk (Home) concert in a miniature Oval Office, and covering Radiohead in a church, Bridgers stopped by CBS This Morning over the weekend for a Saturday Sessions performance.

Bridgers delivered a trio of tracks off her latest full-length, Punisher, one of our favorite albums of the year thus far. Dressed in her now familiar skeleton suit, she sang “Garden Song”, “I Know the End”, and one of 2020’s best songs, “Kyoto”. Watch all three performances below.

Earlier this summer, Bridgers contributed to a voters’ rights compilation alongside R.E.M., Hayley Williams, Angel Olsen, and others; teamed with Courtney Barnett to cover Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free” during the Newport Folk Festival’s Folk On Revival Weekend; released a cover of John Prine’s “Summer’s End”; and covered Bright Eyes’ “First Day of My Life”.

