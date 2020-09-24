Pink Floyd’s Delicate Sound of Thunder Gets Restored, Re-Edited, and Remixed for New Reissue

Pink Floyd (1987)

Pink Floyd will release an updated version of their 1989 concert film Delicate Sound of Thunder along with its companion live album on November 20th.

Recorded over five nights at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York in August 1988, Delicate Sound of Thunder captures Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Richard Wright, and Nick Mason amid a world tour supporting their comeback album, A Momentary Lapse of Reason.



Alongside material from A Momentary Lapse of Reason, the tour’s setlist included performances of past favorites like “Wish Yo Were Here”, “Time”, “The Great Gig in the Sky”, “Us and Them”, and “Run Like Hell”.

Now, three decades later, the film version of Delicate Sound of Thunder has been restored and re-edited from its original 35mm film and enhanced with 5.1 surround sound. The restoration process involved taking over 100 cans of original 35mm negatives and transferring them to 4K. Similarly, the sound was completely remixed from the original multitrack tapes by longtime Pink Floyd engineer Andy Jackson alongside Gilmour.

The restored version of Delicate Sound of Thunder was originally included in Pink Floyd’s 2019 box set The Later Years. Now, the film and album are receiving a standalone release in a variety of configurations, including on Blu-ray, DVD, 2-CD, 3-disc vinyl, and deluxe 4-CD set with bonus tracks. In particular, the 3-LP 180-gram vinyl set includes nine songs not included on the 1988 release of the album, while the 2-CD release includes eight additional tracks.

Delicate Sound of Thunder Artwork:

Delicate Sound of Thunder Tracklist:

2-CD EDITION

REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES

24-Page Booklet

* Features 8 songs not on 1988 2-CD

Also included in The Later Years box set

Disc 1 (Part 1)

01. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

02. Signs Of Life *

03. Learning To Fly

04. Yet Another Movie

05. Round And Around

06. A New Machine Part 1 *

07. Terminal Frost *

08. A New Machine Part 2 *

09. Sorrow

10. The Dogs Of War

11. On The Turning Away

Disc 2 (Part 2)

01. One Of These Days

02. Time

03. On The Run *

04. The Great Gig In The Sky *

05. Wish You Were Here

06. Welcome To The Machine *

07. Us And Them

08. Money

09. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

10. Comfortably Numb

11. One Slip *

12. Run Like Hell

