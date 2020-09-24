Pink Floyd’s Delicate Sound of Thunder Gets Restored, Re-Edited, and Remixed for New Reissue

Pink Floyd will release an updated version of their 1989 concert film Delicate Sound of Thunder along with its companion live album on November 20th.
Recorded over five nights at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York in August 1988, Delicate Sound of Thunder captures Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Richard Wright, and Nick Mason amid a world tour supporting their comeback album, A Momentary Lapse of Reason.
Alongside material from A Momentary Lapse of Reason, the tour’s setlist included performances of past favorites like “Wish Yo Were Here”, “Time”, “The Great Gig in the Sky”, “Us and Them”, and “Run Like Hell”.
Now, three decades later, the film version of Delicate Sound of Thunder has been restored and re-edited from its original 35mm film and enhanced with 5.1 surround sound. The restoration process involved taking over 100 cans of original 35mm negatives and transferring them to 4K. Similarly, the sound was completely remixed from the original multitrack tapes by longtime Pink Floyd engineer Andy Jackson alongside Gilmour.
The restored version of Delicate Sound of Thunder was originally included in Pink Floyd’s 2019 box set The Later Years. Now, the film and album are receiving a standalone release in a variety of configurations, including on Blu-ray, DVD, 2-CD, 3-disc vinyl, and deluxe 4-CD set with bonus tracks. In particular, the 3-LP 180-gram vinyl set includes nine songs not included on the 1988 release of the album, while the 2-CD release includes eight additional tracks.
Delicate Sound of Thunder Artwork:
Delicate Sound of Thunder Tracklist:
2-CD EDITION
REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES
24-Page Booklet
* Features 8 songs not on 1988 2-CD
Also included in The Later Years box set
Disc 1 (Part 1)
01. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5
02. Signs Of Life *
03. Learning To Fly
04. Yet Another Movie
05. Round And Around
06. A New Machine Part 1 *
07. Terminal Frost *
08. A New Machine Part 2 *
09. Sorrow
10. The Dogs Of War
11. On The Turning Away
Disc 2 (Part 2)
01. One Of These Days
02. Time
03. On The Run *
04. The Great Gig In The Sky *
05. Wish You Were Here
06. Welcome To The Machine *
07. Us And Them
08. Money
09. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2
10. Comfortably Numb
11. One Slip *
12. Run Like Hell
BLU-RAY and DVD EDITIONS
RE-EDITED FROM THE ORIGINAL RESTORED 35mm FOOTAGE
AUDIO REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES
Blu-Ray – Stereo PCM 96/24, 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)
DVD – Stereo PCM (48/16), 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)
Also included in The Later Years Box Set
24-Page Booklet
01. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5
02. Signs Of Life
03. Learning To Fly
04. Sorrow
05. The Dogs Of War
06. On The Turning Away
07. One Of These Days
08. Time
09. On The Run
10. The Great Gig In The Sky
11. Wish You Were Here
12. Us And Them
13. Money
14. Comfortably Numb
15. One Slip
16. Run Like Hell
4-DISC BOX EDITION
Deluxe Box includes 2-CD (23 Songs), Blu-ray (21 songs inc. 5 Bonus Tracks), DVD (21 songs inc. 5 Bonus Tracks), 40-Page Booklet, Double Sided Poster, 5 Postcards
Blu-ray – Stereo PCM 96/24, 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)
DVD – Stereo PCM (48/16), 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)
RE-EDITED FROM THE ORIGINAL RESTORED 35mm FOOTAGE
AUDIO REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES
2-CD Remixed From The Original Master Tapes
Disc 1 (Part 1)
01. Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts 1-5
02. Signs Of Life
03. Learning To Fly
04. Yet Another Movie
05. Round And Around
06. A New Machine Part 1
07. Terminal Frost
08. A New Machine Part 2
09. Sorrow
10. The Dogs Of War
11. On The Turning Away
Disc 2 (Part 2)
01. One Of These Days
02. Time
03. On The Run
04. The Great Gig In The Sky
05. Wish You Were Here
06. Welcome To The Machine
07. Us And Them
08. Money
09. Another Brick In The Wall Part 2
10. Comfortably Numb
11. One Slip
12. Run Like Hell
BLU-RAY and DVD
Blu-ray – Stereo PCM 96/24, 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)
DVD – Stereo PCM (48/16), 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)
01. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5
02. Signs Of Life
03. Learning To Fly
04. Sorrow
05. The Dogs Of War
06. On The Turning Away
07. One Of These Days
08. Time
09. On The Run
10. The Great Gig In The Sky
11. Wish You Were Here
12. Us And Them
13. Money
14. Comfortably Numb
15. One Slip
16. Run Like Hell
BONUS TRACKS
Blu-ray: Stereo PCM 96/24 / DVD: Stereo PCM 48/16
01. Yet Another Movie
02. Round And Around
03. A New Machine Part 1
04. Terminal Frost
05. A New Machine Part 2
3-LP VINYL
Heavyweight 180g Vinyl, 24-Page Booklet, Slipcase
23 Songs
* Features 9 Songs not included on the 1988 2-LP
Vinyl One : Side A
01. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5
02. Signs Of Life *
03. Learning To Fly
Vinyl One : Side B
01. Yet Another Movie
02. Round And Around
03. A New Machine Part 1 *
04. Terminal Frost *
05. A New Machine Part 2 *
06. Sorrow
Vinyl Two : Side A
01. The Dogs Of War
02. On The Turning Away
03. One Of These Days
Vinyl Two : Side B
01. Time
02. On The Run *
03. The Great Gig In The Sky *
04. Wish You Were Here
05. Welcome To The Machine *
Vinyl Three : Side A
01. Us And Them *
02. Money
03. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2
Vinyl Three : Side B
01. Comfortably Numb
02. One Slip *
03. Run Like Hell