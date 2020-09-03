Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Sinister Reflects the Oppressive Dread of Paranoia

Scott Derrickson’s haunted house story shows the way infectious fear invades the mind

by
on September 03, 2020, 12:47am
Psychoanalysis - Sinister
Psychoanalysis - Sinister

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

“Don’t worry, Daddy. I’ll make you famous again.”

Scott Derrickson’s Sinister is a terrifying but often overlooked tour de force of atmospheric dread; a dark and relentless study of infectious fear. Join Psychoanalysis hosts Jenn Adams, Lara Unnerstall, and Mike Snoonian as they kick off a two-part series on paranoia by examining this new classic through the lens of mental health.

The conversation ranges from true crime and conspiracy theories to brain chemistry and cognition as we discuss the many ways fear can take root inside the mind. We’ll also sing a little Garbage and share our love for Ethan Hawk and James Ransone. And rest assured, we will talk about that sweater.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Stream the episode below and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Further reading:

“Your Bad Theory Helped a Killer Go Free”: Recession Anxiety, Surveillance Labor, and the Hauntology of the Digital in Sinister”

Field Guide to the Conspiracy Theorist: Dark Minds

Dopamine manipulations modulate paranoid social inferences in healthy people

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman to Lead Paul Thomas Anderson’s ’70s Drama
Psychoanalysis - Midsommar
Studying the Dark Relationship at the Heart of Midsommar
Psychoanalysis - Let's Scare Jessica to Death
Let’s Scare Jessica to Death Brings Anxiety Into the Light
Psychoanalysis: A Horror Therapy Podcast
Announcing Psychoanalysis: A Horror Therapy Podcast
B+ Relic Film Review
Relic Is a Terrifying and Touching Allegory for Dementia: Review
Team Deakins Podcast
Roger Deakins and Wife Launch New Filmmaking Podcast
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments