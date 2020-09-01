Menu
Public Enemy’s New Album to Feature Beastie Boys, Nas, Run-DMC, and Cypress Hill

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? arrives September 25th on Def Jam Records

on September 01, 2020, 8:27am
Public Enemy, photo by Eitan Miskevich
Public Enemy are returning to Def Jam Records for the first time in two decades for the release of their new album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?. Now, ahead of the album’s September 25th release, Chuck D, Flavor Flav, and DJ Lord have revealed the star-studded tracklist.

Across 17 tracks, the album promises a who’s who of ’80s and ’90s hip-hop royalty and past Public Enemy collaborators. Most notably, Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock and Mike D appear alongside Public Enemy and Run-DMC on a track called “Public Enemy Number One”, while Nas, The Roots’ Black Thought and Questlove, and YG all contribute to the 2020 remix of “Fight the Power”.

Other guests include George Clinton, Ice-T, Cypress Hill, DJ Premier, The Impossebulls, and Daddy-O.

Along with the album’s tracklist, Public Enemy have unveiled the official music video for “Fight The Power: Remix 2020”. If it looks familiar, that’s because it’s the same set of visuals that aired during the BET Awards earlier this summer. You can find both the tracklist and video below.

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? Tracklist:
01 . When The Grid Goes Down (feat. George Clinton)
02. Grid (feat. Cypress Hill and George Clinton)
03. State of the Union (STFU) (feat. DJ Premier)
04. Merica Mirror (feat. Pop Diesel)
05. Public Enemy Number Won (feat. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC)
06. Toxic
07. Yesterday Man (feat. Daddy-O)
08. Crossroads Burning (Interlude) (feat. James Bomb)
09. Fight The Power: Remix 2020 (feat. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove)
10. Beat Them All
11.  Smash The Crowd (feat. Ice-T, PMD)
12. If You Can’t Join Em Beat Em
13. Go At It (feat. Jahi)
14. Don’t Look At The Sky (Interlude) (feat. Mark Jenkins)
15. Rest In Beats (feat. The Impossebulls)
16. R.I.P. Blackat
17. Closing: I Am Black (feat. Ms. Ariel)

